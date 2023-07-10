SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin was just about to deliver what proved to be the final pitch of Friday night's Class 1A, Region 8 softball semifinal.
One strike away from sending eighth-ranked Sigourney to the program's third straight regional final, lightning flashed across the skies just to the south of Schafer Field. The same storms that would ultimately bring a halt to the other 1A, Region 8 semifinal between Tri-County and Twin Cedars was closing in on Keokuk County.
Needing a strike to beat the Arrows and Mother Nature, the pitcher with the third-most strikeouts in the state delivered the strike that sent the Savages back to the regional finals for a third straight year. Goodwin's 16th strikeout of the game, 289th strikeout of the season and 927th strikeout of her high school career clinched Sigourney's 2-0 win over Wapello wrapping up just minutes before thunderstorms completely moved into the area.
"There was a lot of adrenaline going through my body. I think that really helped," Goodwin said. "It got the team pumped up. When the team gets excited about exciting situations in these type of games, it changes the momentum."
Goodwin not only kept Wapello off the scoreboard for seven innings, but scored the first of Sigourney's two runs in the sixth inning. Goodwin went 2-3 at the plate reaching base three times in six innings reaching second base before being stranded in scoring position in the first and third innings.
After leading off with a single in the bottom of the sixth, the Savages finally made the plays at the plate to break the scoreless tie. Kenzi VanDenHuevel drew a one-out walk to move Goodwin up to second before both base runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch by Ada Boysen.
From there, Sigourney head softball coach Shelly Streigle relied on the advice of her late father to determine how the Savages could finally score the game's first run.
"I could almost hear him in my head telling me to 'Squeeze! Squeeze!," Streigle said. "That's when I told Erin (Dawson) that we were going to have her put one down."
Dawson, who had successfully bunted Dani Allar into scoring position in the fourth inning, again laid down a perfect bunt forcing Boysen to field the ball up the first base line with Goodwin racing for home plate. The Wapello junior pitcher had no choice but to throw to first as Goodwin slid home, giving Sigourney a 1-0 lead.
"I not only had to get the bunt down, I had to try to hit it a little further so they couldn't make a plate at home," Dawson said. "I work on it a lot at practice. We have pretty good bunting stations. I knew it would help to get that first run across because I knew my teammates had my back and they'd be able to get more."
Another wild pitch by Boysen, her second of the inning and third of five thrown in the game, would allow VanDenHeuvel to score an insurance run for the Savages giving Sigourney a seemingly commanding two-run lead with Goodwin in the circle. Wapello, however, gave themselves a chance to pull off another seventh-inning postseason comeback having already advanced in regional play with a 3-2 win over Highland two nights earlier on a two-out, two-run single by Tatum Wolford in the bottom of the seventh.
Livia Fuller doubled into right field with one out, bringing the tying run to the plate for the Arrows (22-10) as storm clouds quickly rolled into Sigourney. Goodwin, having already pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning earlier in the game by striking out Emily Hemphill, came through again when the Savages needed her striking out Olyvia Malone and Erica Gillette moving Sigourney within a win of the program's second trip to the state tournament in three years.
"We knew when we got those two runs in the sixth that this was our game going into the seventh," Goodwin said. "I had confidence in myself. I just had to know what location to pitch it at and where the swing was going to miss the bat. I just had to trust in my spin.
"When I got that strikeout in the third inning, it really flipped a switch. They say that I had their backs. With them seeing that having confidence in myself, I think it pushed them to have confidence in themselves."
Sigourney (25-4) had to wait a day to learn that they'll be hosting No. 12 Twin Cedars in a rematch of a thrilling 1A regional final won by the Sabers, 7-6, on an RBI double by Ali Mockenhaupt in the bottom of the seventh that allowed Grace Bailey to slide into home plate to score the game-winning run. The defending 1A state champions advanced on Saturday night with a 5-4 win over Tri-County, giving the Savages a chance to avenge last year's painful season-ending defeat.
"I would love that state championship. I know Shelly really wants it and we want to give her the chance to be that coach that helps us," Dawson said. "We really want Twin Cedars. We really want to get that revenge. The run they made after beating us last year to the state title motivates us a lot."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.