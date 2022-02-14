WAPELLO – Sigourney-Keota freshman Reanah Utterback became just the sixth female to qualify for the traditional Iowa High School state wrestling tournament on Saturday. Utterback joined senior teammates Cade Molyneux (160) and Conner Reed (220) in securing spots for state out of the 1A, District 7 tournament in Wapello, helping S-K finish fourth in the tournament with 55 points.
Utterback will be joined in the 106-pound bracket of the 1A state wrestling tournament by Underwood freshman Molly Allen, who became the seventh female state qualifier on Saturday by winning the District 6 championship with a 6-3 win over Riverside freshman Davis Bramman. Allen (32-5) and Utterback (38-3) are on opposite halves of the bracket with Allen wrestling in the third of eight first-round matches against North Tama sophomore Case Monat (32-7) while Utterback will open against Mount Ayr freshman Brock Shaha (33-10) on Thursday.
With Jasmine Luedtke qualifying for Ottumwa, joining Megan Black as the only female wrestler to qualify for multiple state tournaments, there will be three female wrestlers in a single state tournament for the first time. It could be the last year for female wrestlers to compete in the boys state wrestling tournament with the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union scheduled to saction wrestling next year.
Utterback avenged a sectional championship loss on Saturday against Moravia senior Dalton Ervin (38-7), winning the 106-pound district final in overtime, 4-2. Ervin will be joined in the 1A state tournament field as a district runner-up by sophomore teammate Aiden Golston (41-6), who qualified at 120 pounds helping the Mohawks finish eighth at districts with 26 points.