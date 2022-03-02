DES MOINES — Newell-Fonda’s quest for four goes on.
The top-seeded Mustangs swept past eighth-seeded North Mahaska, 77-44, to open the Class 1A quarterfinals at the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament. Newell-Fonda now sit just two victories from a record-tying fourth consecutive state championship.
The Mustangs did it the usual way, with swarming defense that produced fast-break lay-ups and points in bunches. Newell-Fonda came up with 29 steals and forced 40 turnovers in all.
The Mustangs (24-1) weren’t perfect, committing 23 turnovers against the Warhawks. Newell-Fonda countered by shooting 53 percent in the second half, finishing at 50.8-percent shooting for the game while scoring 46 points off North Mahaska turnovers.
All 15 players saw action for coach Dick Jungers. Newell-Fonda had 11 players that contributed to the scoring in the contest.
Macy Sievers, the lone senior who starts for the Mustangs, led with 16 points on 8-12 shooting. Sievers also grabbed four rebounds, handed out three assists and made six steals with several leading to easy lay-ups.
Sophomore Kierra Jungers, the coach’s daughter, had 15 points, five rebounds, five blocks and five steals for Newell-Fonda. Mary Walker scored 11 while freshman Kinzee Hinders came off the bench to get nine points, three rebounds and four steals for the Mustangs.
Sophomore Isabel Bartek was the only starter who didn’t score, but contributed five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Newell-Fonda had 10 players that recorded at least one steal.
North Mahaska (23-2) did a decent job converting when it got through the pressure. Addie Schilling led the Warhawks (23-2) with 14 points while Layla Hargis had 13 points and eight rebounds.
This was the fourth state tournament trip for North Mahaska, which won the 1A title in 2012. The Warhawks’ only other loss this season was to Missouri's Schuyler County.
Newell-Fonda, which also won the 2015 state championship, is now 240-24 over the last 10 years including 130-3 in the last five seasons. The Mustangs are 28-12 in state tournament games, with those 28 wins ranking fourth among Iowa schools behind Ankeny (47), Mediapolis (31) and Dowling Catholic (30).
Ankeny is the only school with four consecutive state titles.
North Mahaska survived a flurry of early turnovers to trail just 10-6 at the 3:35 mark in the first quarter. Three minutes later, it was 26-6 as the Newell-Fonda pressure kicked in and the Mustangs started to make shots. The lead was never below 12 after that.