WILTON – Four matches into Tuesday night's Class 1A regional dual semifinal, it appeared the Sigourney-Keota wrestling team was well on the way to protecting its perfect record.
The Cobras scored three falls and received a forfeit at 220 pounds in the opening four matches of the night against 11th-seeded Alburnett, putting No. 12 S-K well on its way to a 24th straight dual win and a spot in the regional dual finals with eighth-ranked Wilton. The Pirates, however, would win the next nine matches including four consecutive pins, advancing to the regional dual finals with a 42-30 win over the Cobras producing the 100th career dual win for Alburnett head coach Clayton Rush.
"There's always a couple of matches that get away from you. It's something you shouldn't dwell on," S-K head wrestling coach Cody Van Den Heuvel said. "There were people getting after it. There were some key match-ups where a couple went our way and a couple didn't."
S-K (23-1) dominated in the heavier weight classes, scoring four fall from 170 pounds up to heavyweight. Aidan Schuster set the early tone for the Cobras pinning Luke Schneider in 72 seconds at 182 pounds while Cade Streigle (195) and Conner Reed (285) both picked up falls less than a minute into their respective matches.
Rowdy Neighbor, however, was able to edge IWOCA girls state champion Reanah Utterback in a competitive 106-pound match holding on for a 4-2 win over the S-K freshman. Dawson Becker (113), Preston Klostermann (120) Blaine McGraw (126) and Brody Neighbor (132) would follow with falls in just over seven minutes of action that suddenly gave Alburnett a 27-24 lead with five matches left.
Dan McLaughlin looked to erase that Pirate lead, scoring the first takedown in a pivotal 138-pound match with Shayden Washburn. After escaping McLaughlin, Washburn would take the lead for good with a takedown late in the opening period and built on the 3-2 lead with a reversal early in the third and a clinching takedown late in the match to clinch a 7-3 decision and a 30-24 Alburnett lead with four matches to go.
Jake Moore also had a chance to get S-K back on the winning track at 145 pounds, countering a first-period takedown by Reece Klostermann by scoring a takedown and nearly scoring dual-tying fall in the second period. Trailing 4-2 entering the final period, Klostermann would counter Moore scoring a reversal and nearly picking up a pin with the near fall clinching an 8-4 decision that put Alburnett up 33-24 with three matches left.
Any hope of a dramatic comeback for S-K was erased at 152 pounds. Carson Klostermann dominated Evan Dawson, opening a 12-0 lead before clinching the dual by securing a fall with 49 seconds left in the match, giving the Pirates a commanding 18-point advantage.
Jack Clarahan would close out the night on a winning note for S-K, pinning Hayden Baker with 43 seconds left in the closing 170-pound match between the teams. Clarahan, Utterback, Schuster, Reed, Dawson, Austin Gorsh, Brady Clark and Cade Molyneux now turn their attention to the Class 1A, District 7 tournament in Wapello on Saturday as the nine S-K wrestlers will each be competing for trips to the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.
"It's awesome to keep things rolling this season. The stands have been as packed as they ever have this season for our matches. You know the whole community is talking about this team," Clarahan said. "It's been pretty special. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling on Saturday."
PREP WRESTLING
Class 1A regional duals
Alburnett 42, Sigourney-Keota 30
182: Aidan Schuster (SIGO) over Luke Schneider (ALBU) (Fall 1:12) 195: Cade Streigle (SIGO) over Nash Hamilton (ALBU) (Fall 0:41) 220: Jayden Thompson (SIGO) over (ALBU) (For.) 285: Conner Reed (SIGO) over Josiah Redel (ALBU) (Fall 0:47) 106: Rowdy Neighbor (ALBU) over Reanah Utterback (SIGO) (Dec 4-2) 113: Dawson Becker (ALBU) over Austin Gorsh (SIGO) (Fall 2:47) 120: Preston Klostermann (ALBU) over Brady Clark (SIGO) (Fall 0:59) 126: Blaine McGraw (ALBU) over Dawson Meyer (SIGO) (Fall 0:30) 132: Brody Neighbor (ALBU) over DJ Hammes (SIGO) (Fall 2:58) 138: Shayden Washburn (ALBU) over Dan Mclaughlin (SIGO) (Dec 7-3) 145: Reece Klostermann (ALBU) over Jake Moore (SIGO) (Dec 8-4) 152: Carson Klostermann (ALBU) over Evan Dawson (SIGO) (Fall 5:11) 160: Gunnar Keeney (ALBU) over Cade Molyneux (SIGO) (Dec 5-2) 170: Jack Clarahan (SIGO) over Hayden Baker (ALBU) (Fall 5:17)