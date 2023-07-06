1A regional softball: Goodwin’s gem guides No. 8 Sigourney

SIGOURNEY — It was Class 1A, Region 8 quarterfinal softball at Schafer Field in Sigourney Wednesday night as the Lady Savages played host to the Crusaders from Holy Trinity Catholic. The home team took command early with three first inning runs and cruised to a 9-0 win behind the lockdown pitching of Carly Goodwin.
Goodwin flirted with a perfect game for four innings as it was 12 up and 12 down. She set down the first batter in the fifth inning for number 13 and then Jenna DiPrima lofted a soft fly ball into short right-center field. Sigourney centerfielder, Courtney Hemsley made the long run and dived for the ball. She came up just short as the ball glanced off the webbing of her glove for a base-hit. Sydney Jarvis followed with a solid single between first and second.
Goodwin quickly regained her composure and was perfect the rest of the way. Her line for the night was no runs, two hits, no walks and 13 strikeouts. It doesn’t get much better than that and zero walks is a key stat.
The Savages were in the attack mode from the get-go. Ava Fisch was retired on a hot shot to third, but Rain Barthelman drew a base on balls.
As Goodwin attempted to move her over, two throwing errors allowed Barthelman to score and Goodwin was perched on second. Josephine Moore delivered a smash off the shortstop’s glove to score Goodwin.
Kenzi Van Den Heuvel's single and a walk to Erin Dawson filled the bases. Hemsley drove in the run with a fielder’s choice.
Sigourney added a run in the second when Ava Fisch legged out an infield hit and went to second on a wild pitch. Fisch scored when Goodwin reached on an error.
Another Sigourney run went up in the third inning when Van Den Heuvel sent a booming double over the right fielder’s head and later she scored on a base hit by Macy Fisch. After a quiet fourth inning, the Savages were back in business in the fifth inning as Van Den Heuvel ripped her second double of the game before scoring on a hit by Hemsley.
The Savages put the frosting on the cake with three runs in the sixth inning. Pinch-hitter Amlya Smallwood opened with a line drive over second for a hit.
Ava Fisch and Barthelman each reached on an error with two runs scoring when Barthelman was safe. Barthelman scored on Van Den Heuvel’s fourth hit of the game.
The freshman shortstop, Van Den Heuvel, was ecstatic about her game and her team’s win.
“I was seeing the ball well and I just wanted to hit it hard," Van Den Heuvel said. “We all hit the ball well and that is how it has been all season. When one hits the others follow. We just feed off of each other and that makes playing on this team a lot of fun.
“We try to keep the game simple," Sigourney coach Shelly Striegle added. “We want to focus on what we do and not on what others do. Carly pitched a great game and we played errorless defense. We preach to our kids that they have to be ready on every pitch. With Carly pitching they may get only one or less defensive plays per game. Carly pounded the zone and outside of the two hits in the fourth, they could not touch her.”
Holy Trinity ends the season with a final record of 11-12 while the 24-4 Savages advance to the Class 1A, Region 8 semifinals on Friday night in Sigourney. against the 22-9 Wapello Arrows. The winner will face either Tri-County (12-9) or 12th-ranked defending 1A state champion Twin Cedars (20-5) on Monday in the regional finals with a trip to the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament on the line.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 8 (1A) Sigourney 9, Holy Trinity 0
Sigourney Battery – Carly Goodwin (WP), 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K and Josephine Moore.
Sigourney hitting: Ava Fisch 2-for-4, Moore 1-for-4, Kenzi Van Den Heuvel 4-for-4, Courtney Hemsley 1-for-3, Macy Fisch 1-for-3, Amlya Smallwood 1-for-1.
Sigourney runs: A. Fisch 2, Rain Barthelman 2, Goodwin 1, Moore 1, Van Den Heuvel 2, Smallwood 1.
Sigourney RBI: Moore 1, Van Den Heuvel 1, Hemsley 2, M. Fisch 1.
