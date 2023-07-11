SIGOURNEY — All the elements of a great softball game were on display in Sigourney Monday night when the defending state champion Twin Cedars Sabers clashed with the SICL champion Lady Savages of Sigourney.
It was high drama from the opening pitch to the final pitch for the second straight year in the rematch of a 7-6 walk-off win by Twin Cedars over the Savages last season. This year, however, Sigourney pitcher Carly Goodwin dashed a Saber rally in the top of the seventh to seal the deal clinching the second trip to state in three years for the eighth-ranked Savages.
Twin Cedars came to bat in the top of the seventh trailing 2-1 and desperately needing a run to tie or two to go ahead. Cheyanne Bruns led off with a sharp single to left and she swiped second for the 12th-ranked Sabers.
Goodwin induced a popup to third for the first out before Ali Reed blooped a single behind the shortstop to put runners at the corners. Goodwin got the next batter to popup to first and then she recorded her 16th strikeout of the game to send the Savages into the winner’s circle, clinching a 2-1 win in yet another postseason classic between the defending 1A state champion Sabers and a Sigourney squad hoping to bring a state title of their own home to Keokuk County.
As is always the case at the end of a final game, the time-honored phrase, “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” shows up.
Yes, there had to be a winner and a loser, but in this game the kids on both sides of the field were winners. They played the game the way it was supposed to be played.
Let’s see how we got to that climatic situation. Goodwin and her pitching counterpart, Jillian French of Twin Cedars battled head-to-head with nothing on the board but goose eggs for four and one-half innings.
Finally in the bottom of the fifth the Savages broke through for a run. With one out, Rain Barthelman dropped a bunt and outran the throw to first for a base-hit.
Goodwin stepped to the plate and rifled a double to the fence in the left-center gap. There was no stopping for Barthelman as she steamed around third and easily scored.
Would that run be enough? Not quite.
Saber all-state catcher, Rylee Dunkin, led off the top of the sixth and drilled a shot over Courtney Hemsley's head. Like the Wild Horse of the Osage, Dunkin was off even as Hemsely made an impressive recovery after running into the fence fielding and throwing ball in from the ground.
Dunkin, however, rounded second at a high rate of speed and cruised into third with a triple. After a pitch by Goodwin in the dirt trickled off the catcher’s glove and Dunkin was across the plate in heartbeat to tie the score.
Now it was the Savages' turn in the ongoing drama. With one out, Hemsley ripped a double to left-center. Macy Fisch laid down a sacrifice bunt and when the throw got away at first, Hemsley streaked home with the go-ahead run.
The stage was set for a heart-stopping finish.
Goodwin turned in another epic performance both in the circle and at the plate. Even though the Sabers were able to get to her for five hits, Goodwin fanned 16 batters and walked none, hitting one batter.
The strikeout that ended the fifth inning was Goodwin's 300th of the season and the one that ended the game gave her 304 heading into the state tourney. The most phenomenal stat of all is that she has walked only five batters for the whole season.
Goodwin led her team at the dish with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Erin Dawson and Hemsley each stroked a double.
“This is a dream come true," Goodwin said. “I started pitching when I was 11 and a lot of balls have been thrown. I was getting good action on my rise and drop balls and the change was working well. My team played so well behind me.”
The 26-4 Savages will tangle with the 36-6 Lynx of North Linn on Kruger Seeds Field inside the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. First pitch is set for approximately 7 p.m.
“This will be our third time to go to the show," Sigourney coach Shelly Streigle said. “It never gets old. Carly was again outstanding. She is such a determined kid and she works so hard at her craft. We made some big plays when we had to and Carly and Courtney had huge hits to give us the runs we had to have."
It was another banner season in Saber Land as Twin Cedars finished 21-6 in their bid for a second straight state championship. The Sabers bid farewell to Kisha Reed, Cheyanne Bruns and Rylee Dunkin.
“Good teams make big plays,” Twin Cedars coach Zach Dunkin said. “Sigourney did that. We made some big plays as well, but not quite enough. My kids gave it their all and I can’t ask for anything more.
"We played eight non-conference games and seven of those teams are in regional final games. We played those teams to get better and it worked. Even though we didn’t finish where we wanted to, it has been a great season."
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 1A, Region 8 Finals
No. 8 Sigourney 2, No. 12 Twin Cedars 1
Twin Cedars 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 4
Sigourney 0 0 0 0 1 1 x 2 6 0
Twin Cedars Battery – Jillian French (LP), 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K and Rylee Dunkin
Twin Cedars hitting: Dunkin 1-for-3, French 1-for-3, Cheyanne Bruns 1-for-3, Alli Reed 2-for-3.
Twin Cedars runs: Dunkin 1.
2B – French 1.
3B – Dunkin 1.
Sigourney Battery – Carly Goodwin (WP), 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 16 K, 1 HB and Josephine Moore.
Sigourney hitting: Ava Fisch 1-for-4, Rain Barthelman 1-for-4, Goodwin 2-for-3, Erin Dawson 1-for-2, Courtney Hemsley 1-for-3.
Sigourney Runs: Barthelman 1, Hemsley 1.
Sigourney RBI: Goodwin 1.
2B – Goodwin 2, Dawson 1, Hemsley 1.
