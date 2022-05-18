FAIRFIELD – There were no tears shed on Tuesday at the Fairfield Middle School tennis complex.
For the Fairfield Maharishi girls tennis team, being one of the last 16 squads in the state playing in a regional final was quite an accomplishment. Lawrence Eyre, who has guided plenty of teams deep into the fight for state championships over the years, knows what it means to have gotten as far as the Pioneers went this season.
"In terms of record. In terms of quality of play without losing their goodness as an opponent, which is something we're prouder of at our school than any of the trophies or banners. By every objective measure, it's been a great year for us," Eyre said. "In 2018, we didn't even have enough girls to have a team. In 2019, we barely had enough. To have Lily (Fenton) and Vaisnavii (Mohanraj) as freshmen three years ago take a chance to have a team and see if we could do this. To make it to a regional final is a fantastic accomplishment.
"They're sad, but there are 63 other teams that will experience. There's only one team in the state that's going to be smiling on the last day."
Davenport Assumption continued its quest to be that team on Tuesday, winning 5-0 over the Pioneers advancing to a Class 1A first-round state team tennis showdown with unbeaten Pella on Saturday in Grinnell. The Little Dutch improved to 12-0 on the season with a 5-0 regional championship win of their own against crosstown rival Pella Christian.
Fairfield Maharishi, meanwhile, saw their own bid for a perfect dual season come to an end at the hands of the Knights. Five state qualifiers took the court for Assumption (16-5), depth that was on full display with Allison Halligan setting the tone, sweeping Mohanraj 6-0 and 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match putting the first win in the bank for the Knights.
Lexis Timmerman, who came within one win of qualifying for state in singles play, added a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Bella Castle in the No. 4 singles match. Shannon Bush won 6-3, 6-0 over Daria Valls Blazquez in the No. 6 singles match shortly before Addison Walter wrapped up a 6-1, 6-1 sweep of Saraswati Quevedo-Valls in the No. 5 singles match, putting Assumption up 4-0 moving the Knights one win away from clinching the regional team title.
"It's not us this year, but look how far we came? It's easier for me, because I've been around awhile, but I think the girls have a good perspective in measuring themselves in how much they've improved and how much they've grown instead of by whether or not they brought home a trophy at the end of the day," Eyre said.
Fenton made strides in her second postseason encounter with Assumption junior Mary Rolfstad. Coming off a 6-2, 6-2 loss in the 1A singles regional semifinals on the same court six days earlier, Fenton battled Rolfstad in a closer opening set before falling 6-3 and battled to the end nearly pulling within 5-3 in the second set before a final four-point run clinched the No. 1 singles match (6-3, 6-2) and the 5-0 regional dual win for the Knights.
"I was much more rested going into this match than last week's match," Fenton said. "My forehand was working so much better for me. Mary is just so consistent. She can get anything back."
The dual with Assumption was set up by consecutive 5-0 wins over the weekend by Maharishi over Burlington-Notre Dame and Davis County. Pioneer sophomore Ishita Mukadam was able to make it back after participating last week in the International Science and Engineering Fair, ultimately finishing off her season bouncing back from a 6-2 opening-set loss to state-qualifier Ella Dilulio to win 6-4 in the second set, which would have forced a decisive 10-point tiebreaker had Rolfstad not clinched the dual with her sweep of Fenton.
"I think I got to know myself a little better," Mukadam said. "I was focusing too much on how much I should improve and didn't focus enough on playing the game. I focused on playing the game more in the second set and enjoying the fight for every point.
"It was inspirational. I think my game improved just being on the court with (Dilulio) hitting the balls and hitting during the rallies. It pushed me out of my comfort zone. I really think I needed that."