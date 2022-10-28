FORT DODGE – Brady McWhirter was just 50 yards away from a state medal.
With the finish line in sight on Friday, the Pekin sophomore found himself inside the top 15 of the Class 1A boys state cross-country race. With a tight pack of runners on his tail, the final few medals given out to the top 15 individuals would come down to a finishing kick.
“It was my strongest kick,” McWhirter said. “It just wasn't good enough to finish inside the top 15.”
McWhirter missed out on the top 15 by just half-a-second at Kennedy Park, placing 16th in his state cross-country debut. It was part of an eye-opening experience for all Pekin runners that participated in the 1A state cross-country meet with the sixth-ranked Panther girls placing ninth overall with 245 team points.
“It's just one of those days. Two of our runners had their best times on this course,” Pekin head cross-country coach Davis Eidahl said. “You just have to learn to give it a little bit more. This is our 19th straight year making it to state and the 17th time that we've placed in the top 10. That's a consolation. We were kind of hoping for a little bit more, but you do what you can. We didn't have a lot of girls this year, so to accomplish what they did is something to be proud of.”
For Brooke Miller, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience as the Pekin senior completed her first year of cross-country posting the fourth-fastest time for the Panthers, finishing 96th overall in the field of 150 runners in 22:05.12. Audrey Fariss, back at the state meet for the third straight year, edged Miller by 3.29 seconds finshing 94th while fellow three-time state qualifier Lauren Steigleder placed 48th for the Panthers in 20:56.02.
“It was really different. When everyone talked about there being a lot of people, I did not expect this many people,” Miller said. “It was a lot, but it was motivating. You don't really focus on how bad running is. You just kind of run and so many people are cheering for you that you don't even notice you're running.
“I had fun. I wish I could do it again.”
Leading the charge for the Pekin girls in her first state cross-country meet was Chloe Glosser. The Panther freshman finished her first state race 31st overall in 20:28.86.
“I tried my best. I guess that's all that matters,” Glosser said. “I think I could have run better. I didn't have a very good day, but I'll be back next year and I'll be strong.”
While Glosser is just beginning her journey as a state cross-country runner, Rylee Dunkin completed four consecutive years of competing against the best athletes in the state. The three-time medal-winning senior again represented Twin Cedars with a top-20 run, narrowly missing out on her fourth medal placing 20th in 20:02.57, nearly tracking down Lynnville-Sully senior Greenlee Smock in the final sprint to the finish.
“I gave it everything I had even if I could have gotten into the top 15,” Dunkin said. “That time is probably the fastest I've run here at state. I'm happy about that improvement. I was up there with that big pack of lead runners. This is always a fast pace, so I tried to stay with it as long as I could until I couldn't anymore.”
