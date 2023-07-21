FORT DODGE — Carly Goodwin was already one of the state's top high school softball pitchers before she stepped on the field this season.
What opponents of the Sigourney High School softball team didn't know, however, was just how much better Goodwin was about to be heading into this summer. Part of it was training. Part of it was maturity.
But a big part of it, according to Goodwin, was signing her letter of intent to play college softball at the University of Northern Iowa months before her junior season of softball began.
"That helped a lot," Goodwin said. "I didn't feel much pressure at all this year. I was able to just go out and compete at my best. I think that showed on the field."
In her final game of her junior season, Goodwin spun one more masterpiece in the pitching circle for the eighth-ranked Savages retiring 16 straight batters at one point in the Class 1A Iowa High School State Softball Tournament consolation game with No. 3 Southeast Warren. Goodwin tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out nine batters finishing the season with a career-best 326 strikeouts while getting a little late help from her teammates in the outfield to clinch a 2-0 win over the Warhawks, avenging a 9-6 state tournament quarterfinal loss two years ago.
"I think we showed just how much of a different team we truly were this season," Goodwin said. "Southeast Warren came here seeded third. We're seeded seventh. We could have scored a lot more runs, but we took advantage of the opportunities when we needed to."
Erin Dawson would ultimately give Goodwin all the run support she would need with one swing in the fourth inning. Stepping up to the plate following a lead-off single by Kenzi VanDenHeuvel, Dawson lifted her first home run of her junior season over the fence in left field on the Dodger Diamond at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex snapping the scoreless tie while giving Sigourney their first runs of this year's state tournament after 11 straight scoreless innings.
"I was just trying to get a base hit because I know how good a baserunner that Kenzi is," Dawson said. "I swung hard enough that it went over. I was little concerned. I had one earlier in the season that curved foul. This one didn't. I'm pretty happy about that."
Sigourney (27-5) had to shake off a painful eight-inning state quarterfinal loss to North Linn less than 24 hours earlier. Despite not allowing an earned run on four hits, Goodwin and the Savages lost out on their chance to continue pursuing a state championship on Tuesday night as a two-out RBI single by Madison Bridgewater lifted second-ranked North Linn to a 1-0 victory.
"We had a lot of opportunities in that game and couldn't quite take advantage of them," Goodwin said. "For me, it was kind of left a high on my mind. North Linn is a great team and we played a great game against them. I just wanted to carry that momentum into the next game."
Sigourney against missed early opportunities to put runs on the board, stranding Ava Fisch at third base in the opening inning before leaving the bases loaded with nobody out in the second inning. The Savages, however, kept Southeast Warren from putting runs on the board in the first two innings as Goodwin recorded inning-ending strikeouts in the first and second with runners at third while Macy Fisch caught a popped-up bunt in the second after the Warhawks had put two runners in scoring position with one out.
"As a whole, we've grown as a team with our poise and our thought process as we're going into the game," Sigourney head softball coach Shelly Streigle said. "The girls really showed that throughout the state tournament. They were poised throughout both games. That shows a lot of growth."
Southeast Warren's second-inning threat would be the last time the Warhawks would put any runners on base until the bottom of the seventh. In between, Goodwin got back in a groove striking out five of eight batters at one point after Dawson's home run had given Sigourney a 2-0 lead.
"Having played eight innings just about 15 hours earlier, I think we were all a little tired at the start of this game," Goodwin said. "My arm was a little tired at the start. I knew I had to stay focused and, if we did our jobs fielding and hitting, we were going to be just fine."
Fielding proved to be what put Sigourney's second state tournament win in three years away. After recording her ninth strikeout to open the bottom of the seventh, Goodwin gave up a fly ball hit by Jaycee Neer that kept drifting back to left field required Amiya Smallwood to keep drifting back ultimately reaching up to make a catch over the railing of the fence in left field literally taking a solo home run away from the Southeast Warren catcher.
That catch proved to be even bigger later in the inning as Natalie Geisler extended the game with a single to left, bringing the tying run to the plate. Lexi Clendenen reused to go down easily, fouling off several two-strike pitches before sending a fly ball to right that senior outfield Rain Barthelman dove to catch for the final out in her final game in Sigourney black and gold.
"We lose four incredible seniors (Barthelman, Macy Fisch, Courtney Hemsley and Ryleigh VanDenHuevel), but the core group of players that we have coming back definitely has the experience and can really accomplish a lot if they set their minds to it and do what they need to do to get back here," Streigle said. "The goal for this team to win a state championship has been the goal from day one. That's what makes losing a game up here at state even harder. You have to reset your goals and that's not easy to do when you've had one for the entire season. I'm really proud these girls were able to do that.
"It's really hard emotionally to come back from a tough loss at state, but the girls did everything they could to finish this season on a winning note."
