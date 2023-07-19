FORT DODGE — Two years earlier, the stage of the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament seemed to be too much for the Sigourney High School softball team to handle.
Two years later, the Savages proved they belong on the stage with the best teams in the state going toe-to-toe with second-ranked North Linn. The Lynx are hoping to bring home their third state championship in the last five years, including the 2021 title won in the same tournament that began for Sigourney with an error-plagued 9-6 loss to Southeast Warren.
On Tuesday night, the Savages were a much different team with a pitcher that has taken her game to a new level. Despite allowing just four hits over eight innings while striking out 12 batters, Carly Goodwin suffered the tough loss in the pitching circle giving up a two-out infield single to Mackenzie Bridgewater in the bottom of the eighth that brought home Ava Hoover with the winning run as North Linn survived the Savages in a 1-0 Class 1A state softball quarterfinal classic.
"We just didn't execute in a couple situations where we needed to in order to get a run across," Sigourney head softball coach Shelly Streigle said. "North Linn did. All the credit to them. This game was could enough that is could have been the (state) finals."
North Linn entered the state tournament leading all of Class 1A with 365 runs scored, sharing the lead with Earlham in 1A with a 1A-best 29 home runs hit during regular season and regional tournament play. As a result, North Linn leads Class 1A in run differential having now outscored their 43 opponents during the season 366-111.
Right behind North Linn entering the state tournament in run differential, however, was Sigourney. The Savages, with Goodwin setting the tone in the pitching circle, had outscored their 30 opponents 279-31, setting up what Streigle saw as a match-up between perhaps the two best teams in Class 1A state softball tournament.
"Looking at some of (North Linn's) hitting stats and knowing what we could do, I really felt like it was too bad that it was going to be a first-round game," Streigle said. "I wish them the best of luck. I hope they go out and win it all."
Skylar Benesh, who will be joining Goodwin at the University of Northern Iowa as part of the incoming class of Panther softball players in 2024, nearly set a much different tone for the game in the bottom of the first. Benesh, Class 1A's leader in home runs with 14 hit this season, drove a pitch that carried deep to left requiring Ava Fineran to make a running over-the-shoulder catch to prevent North Linn from opening the game with an extra-base hit.
"We did a little bit of scouting. I just went up there and stayed calm," Benesh said. "I watch some video of Carly. I went into the box timed up. That really benefitted me."
Benesh would have the most success of any North Linn batter thru the first five innings against Goodwin, ripping a two-out single back up the middle in the third inning before stealing second base. Goodwin, however, responded by striking out Bridgewater for her sixth strikeout of the game including a third of four straight innings that Goodwin closed with a strikeout against the Lynx each time resulting in a touch of the gloves and a shout of encouragement shared with cousin and catcher Josephine Moore.
"With all the upsets that have been happening at the state tournament, that got us ready to go for this game," Goodwin said. "You have to stay relaxed. There are things that are out of your control. I tried to focus on the things that were within my control.
"Josephine and I have that connection. She's just as happy when I get those strikeouts as I am. Those are big outs."
North Linn (37-6) were able to get big outs of their own as Sigourney stranded seven runners on base over the first seven innings. In two of the final three innings of regulation, the Savages had runners in scoring position needing just one more hit to break the scoreless tie.
Instead, North Linn starting pitcher Kylie Munson buckled down to end the threats striking out Rain Barthelman swinging before coaxing an inning-ending fly ball to right off the bat of Goodwin in the fifth after back-to-back singles by Fineran and Ava Fisch created Sigourney's first scoring threat of the game.
Sigourney (26-5) would have an even better chance to score in the top of the seventh. Courtney Hemsley drew a lead-off walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Dani Aller before moving to third on a wild pitch, giving the Savages a chance to plate a run with a productive out.
Instead, Munson struck out Fineran and Ava Fisch sending the game into the bottom of the seventh still tied at 0-0. Goodwin would finish regulation striking out three of four batters before throwing out Peyton McMahon on a grounder for the final out of the seventh, sending the game into extra innings.
"Carly is a class act. She showed once again why she's one of the best pitchers in the state regardless of class," Streigle said. "We just didn't execute in a couple situations, offensively, that we needed to. We also didn't get bunts down in situations where we could have scored. Those might have been the difference in the game."
Sigourney would go down in order in the top of the eighth as Munson recorded her seventh strikeout while retiring the last six batters faced. Harley Henderson reached on a throwing error by Kenzi VanDenHuevel that put the winning run for North Linn at second with no outs.
Hoover, in to run for Henderson, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Goodwin nearly extended the game forcing Alison Christensen to hit a pop up to first in foul territory for the second out before facing her future teammate, Benesh, for the fourth time.
"I know how good Skylar is. That's why I'm looking forward to playing with her at Northern Iowa," Goodwin said. "That's why we also decided to put her on base."
After issuing the intentional walk to Benesh, Goodwin faced Bridgewater two innings after the North Linn infielder chipped a double into shallow left field with two outs. That same approach ultimately led to the game-winning hit as Bridgewater again slapped a sharp hit that VanDenHuevel could only make a diving stop on in the hole at short with no chance at throwing out the speedy sophomore sending North Linn into the state semifinals and Sigourney into a season-ending 1A state consolation contest with third-ranked Southeast Warren.
"We played a great game," Goodwin said. "North Linn just happened to come out on top. There's nothing you can do about it."
