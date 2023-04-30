THURSDAY
Girls high school discus final
22. Anna Hadley (FR) (Pekin) 110-0.
Boys high school high jump final
T14. Ryan Little (SO) (Albia) 6-5.
T24. Tyler Stoltz (JR) (Van Buren County) 6-1.
Girls high school long jump final
8. Kallie Greiner (SR) (Davis County) 17-1.
FRIDAY
Girls high school 100 meter hurdle prelims
19. Molly Shafer (SO) (EBF) 15.69.
Girls high school high jump finals
T12. Molly Shafer (SO) (EBF) 5-4.
Girls high school 4x400 relay prelims
10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Caroline Van Utrecht, Lizzy Van Utrecht, Kate Shafer, Molly Shafer) 4:02.54.
SATURDAY
Girls high school 4x100 relay prelims
65. Davis County (Cassidy VanLaningham, Sydney Utt, Cadan VanLaningham, Clara Smith) 52.03.
71. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Kate Shafer, Aliya Wagamon, Lacey Taylor, Molly Shafer) 52.16.
92. Fairfield (Maya Lane, Hayley Reinier, Kiya Robertson, Lilly Bergren) 53.1
Boys high school 4x100 relay prelims
52. Ottumwa (Koby Chanthalvanh, Luke Graeve, Brock Brinegar, Mason Farrington) 44.51.
Boys high school 400 meter hurdle finals
11. Tayden Bish (SR) (Davis County) 55.45.
Women's invitational high jump finals
2. Haleigh Hadley (Indian Hills) 5-6.
