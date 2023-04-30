THURSDAY

Girls high school discus final

22. Anna Hadley (FR) (Pekin) 110-0.

Boys high school high jump final

T14. Ryan Little (SO) (Albia) 6-5.

T24. Tyler Stoltz (JR) (Van Buren County) 6-1.

Girls high school long jump final

8. Kallie Greiner (SR) (Davis County) 17-1.

FRIDAY

Girls high school 100 meter hurdle prelims

19. Molly Shafer (SO) (EBF) 15.69.

Girls high school high jump finals

T12. Molly Shafer (SO) (EBF) 5-4.

Girls high school 4x400 relay prelims

10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Caroline Van Utrecht, Lizzy Van Utrecht, Kate Shafer, Molly Shafer) 4:02.54.

SATURDAY

Girls high school 4x100 relay prelims

65. Davis County (Cassidy VanLaningham, Sydney Utt, Cadan VanLaningham, Clara Smith) 52.03.

71. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Kate Shafer, Aliya Wagamon, Lacey Taylor, Molly Shafer) 52.16.

92. Fairfield (Maya Lane, Hayley Reinier, Kiya Robertson, Lilly Bergren) 53.1

Boys high school 4x100 relay prelims

52. Ottumwa (Koby Chanthalvanh, Luke Graeve, Brock Brinegar, Mason Farrington) 44.51.

Boys high school 400 meter hurdle finals

11. Tayden Bish (SR) (Davis County) 55.45.

Women's  invitational high jump finals

2. Haleigh Hadley (Indian Hills) 5-6.

