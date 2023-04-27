FRIDAY
Girls high school 100 meter hurdle prelims, 8:30 a.m.
Molly Shafer (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
Girls high school high jump finals, 9:30 a.m.
Molly Shafer (SO) (EBF)
Girls high school 100 meter hurdle finals, 10:33 a.m.
(If qualified) Molly Shafer (EBF)
Women's university 4x800 relay finals, 7:02 p.m.
5. Iowa (Amber Aesoph, Ottumwa native Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, Clare Pitcher, Ottumwa native Alli Bookin-Nosbisch)
Girls high school 4x400 relay prelims, 8:48 p.m.
16. EBF (Caroline Van Utrecht, Lizzy Van Utrecht, Kate Shafer, Molly Shafer)
