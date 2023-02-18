WEDNESDAY
CLASS 1A
First Round
126 — Aiden Golston (Moravia) (Jr.) (36-7) won by fall in 5:27 over Brady Clark (Sigourney-Keota) (So.) (29-15)
132 — Dan McLaughlin (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (28-12) lost 6-4 to Caleb Cook (Pleasantville) (Jr.) (45-6)
152 — Reid Molyneux (Sigourney-Keota) (Jr.) (28-4) won 13-5 over Sampson Henson (Martensdale-St. Mary's) (Jr.) (32-20)
160 — Jake Moore (Sigourney-Keota) (Jr.) (29-10) won by fall in 3:09 over Ben Puente (AGWSR) (Jr.) (38-11)
182 — Blake Juhl (Pekin) (Sr.) (36-3) won by fall in 2:37 over Terrian Islas (East Union) (So.) (36-19)
285 — Isaac Cox (Cardinal) (Jr.) (29-9) won by fall in 5:58 over Matthew McDanel (Moravia) (Jr.) (36-12)
Second Round
106 — Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) (So.) (36-8) won 6-4 over Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge) (Sr.) (38-3)
126 — Aiden Golston (Moravia) (Jr.) (36-8) lost by fall in 1:23 to Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) (Sr.) (48-0)
152 — Reid Molyneux (Sigourney-Keota) (Jr.) (28-5) lost 9-2 to Ryan Steinlage (Interstate 35) (Sr.) (36-3)
160 — Jake Moore (Sigourney-Keota) (Jr.) (29-10) lost by fall in 3:37 to Kaden Broer (West Monona-Whiting) (Sr.) (48-2)
170 — Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (41-2) won 8-0 over Owen Hoover (CAM) (Jr.) (40-10)
182 — Blake Juhl (Pekin) (Sr.) (36-4) lost 10-6 to Deontez Williams (Pocahontas Area) (Sr.) (40-4)
285 — Isaac Cox (Cardinal) (Jr.) (29-10) lost by fall in 4:22 to Wyatt Smith (Lisbon) (Sr.) (48-0)
CLASS 2A
First Round
120 — Landen Davis (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Fr.) (30-2) won 9-0 over Jacob Alexander (ADM) (Sr.) (21-13)
120 — Conner Pickerell (Albia) (So.) (31-8) won 4-3 in OT over Kale Wieland (Independence) (Sr.) (25-15)
145 — Cason Miller (Fairfield) (So.) (37-8) lost 10-9 to Chris Aragon (Creston) (Sr.) (38-12)
152 — Jax Mosley (Centerville) (Sr.) (34-7) won 9-5 over Maxwell Mintle (Grinnell) (Jr.) (26-4)
160 — Leland Henderson (Centerville) (Sr.) (32-11) lost 3-2 to Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) (Jr.) (36-14)
170 — Brian Snyder (Centerville) (Fr.) (12-5) lost 6-4 to Max Dalton (Woodward-Granger (So.) (17-10)
182 — Kyler Ricard (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (18-4) lost 4-3 to Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) (So.) (34-10)
195 — Sam Hash (Centerville) (Sr.) (23-10) lost 6-1 to Emmitt Fleshman (West Lyon) (Jr.) (37-8)
220 — Dre Smithburg (Fairfield) (So.) (34-13) lost 8-0 to Kai Malone (Columbus/WMU) (Sr.) (22-8)
285 — Paul Ballard (Albia) (Jr.) (47-1) won by fall in 1:02 over Brandon Brinkschroeder (Fairfield) (Jr.) (6-12)
Second Round
106 — Wyatt Stewart (Albia) (Sr.) (34-6) lost 20-16 to Klayten Perreault (Mount Vernon) (Jr.) (39-6)
106 — Emmitt Newton (Davis County) (So.) (41-2) won by fall in :29 over Judah Gurwell (Winterset) (Fr.) (37-10)
113 — Cael McCabe (Fairfield) (Fr.) (42-4) lost 5-0 to Jonah Luensman (Monticello) (Jr.) (40-6)
120 — Landen Davis (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Fr.) (30-3) lost 9-1 to Carson Doolittle (Webster City) (Jr.) (37-1)
120 — Conner Pickerell (Albia) (So.) (31-9) lost by fall to Blake Fox (Osage) (Fr.) (48-2)
126 — Brodie Conner (Albia) (Sr.) (46-5) won by fall in 1:55 over West Martin (Estherville Lincoln Central) (So.) (26-13)
145 — Justin Keller (Albia) (Sr.) (34-3) won 4-3 over Alex Beaty (Forest City) (Sr.) (15-3)
152 — Jax Mosley (Centerville) (Sr.) (34-8) lost by medical forfeit to Cooper Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Sr.) (44-1)
285 — Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (17-5) lost 3-1 in OT to Wil Textor (Dike-New Hartford) (Sr.) (35-8)
285 — Paul Ballard (Albia) (Jr.) (47-2) lost by fall in 4:29 to Trent Cakerice (AP-GC) (Jr.) (36-4)
CLASS 3A
First Round
113 — Ashton Grace (Ottumwa) (So.) (41-6) lost by fall in 3:04 to Gabe Cauthron (Spencer) (Sr.) (29-11)
Second Round
152 — Braylon Griffiths (Ottumwa) (Jr.) (44-5) won 11-4 over Illias Louck (North Scott) (Sr.) (23-18)
THURSDAY
CLASS 1A
Second Round Consolation
126 — Brady Clark (Sigourney-Keota) (So.) (29-16) lost by fall in 2:56 to Aidan Timm (Belle Plaine) (Fr.) (36-10)
126 — Aiden Golston (Moravia) (Jr.) (37-8) won by fall in 1:57 over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (So.) (29-13)
132 — Dan McLaughlin (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (28-13) lost by fall in 2:53 to Zane Keim (Iowa Valley) (Sr.) (18-3)
152 — Reid Molyneux (Sigourney-Keota) (Jr.) (28-6) lost by fall in 3:56 to Grant Russell (West Monona-Whiting) (Sr.) (23-5)
160 — Jake Moore (Sigourney-Keota) (Jr.) (30-11) won 8-5 over Ryan Sommerlot (Pocahontas Area) (Jr.) (31-17)
182 — Blake Juhl (Pekin) (Sr.) (37-4) won 11-4 over Mikhali Meyer (Saint Ansgar) (Sr.) (20-21)
285 — Matthew McDanel (Moravia) (Jr.) (36-13) lost by fall in 1:55 to Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) (Jr.) (34-13)
285 — Isaac Cox (Cardinal) (Jr.) (30-9) won by fall in :50 over Landon Pratt (Nashua-Plainfield) (Sr.) (17-13)
Quarterfinals
106 — Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) (So.) (36-9) lost 10-0 to Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) (So.) (45-2)
170 — Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (41-3) Lost 9-8 to Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) (Jr.) (29-6)
Third Round Consolation
126 — Aiden Golston (Moravia) (Jr.) (37-9) lost by fall in 1:23 to Jadyn Friedrichs (Akron-Westfield) (Jr.) (41-4)
160 — Jake Moore (Sigourney-Keota) (Jr.) (30-12) lost by fall in 1:27 to Brian South (CAM) (Sr.) (41-9)
182 — Blake Juhl (Pekin) (Sr.) (37-5) lost by fall in 3:01 to Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) (Sr.) (38-8)
285 — Isaac Cox (Cardinal) (Jr.) (30-9) vs. Aiden McFadden (Baxter) (Jr.) (32-6)
CLASS 2A
Second Round Consolation
106 — Wyatt Stewart (Albia) (Sr.) (35-6) won by fall in :44 over Hunter Campion (Solon) (Fr.) (16-22)
113 — Cael McCabe (Fairfield) (Fr.) (43-4) won 3-0 over Tony Horness (Ballard) (So.) (16-26)
120 — Conner Pickerell (Albia) (So.) (31-10) lost 4-0 to Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa) (Jr.) (45-7)
120 — Landen Davis (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Fr.) (31-3) won by tech fall, 17-2, in 4:52 over Will Larson (Decorah) (Fr.) (22-17)
145 — Cason Miller (Fairfield) (So.) (37-9) lost 4-2 to Brock Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) (Fr.) (45-7)
152 — Jax Mosley (Centerville) (Sr.) (34-9) lost 8-5 to Triston Miller (Columbus/WMU) (Sr.) (15-4)
160 — Leland Henderson (Centerville) (Sr.) (33-11) won by medical forfeit over Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) (Jr.) (43-5)
170 — Brian Snyder (Centerville) (Fr.) (12-6) lost by fall in 3:41 to Austin Pfantz (West Marshall) (Sr.) (30-6)
182 — Kyler Ricard (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (19-4) won by fall in 2:25 over Chris Wrage (Central DeWitt) (So.) (32-13)
195 — Sam Hash (Centerville) (Sr.) (24-10) won 11-2 over Corbyn Palmer (Waukon) (Sr.) (22-9)
220 — Dre Smithburg (Fairfield) (So.) (34-14) lost 7-1 to Drew Jackson (Crestwood Cresco) (Sr.) (33-13)
285 — Paul Ballard (Albia) (Jr.) (48-2) won by fall in 1:13 over Seth Vanderlinden (Winterset) (So.) (20-25)
285 — Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (18-5) won by fall in :22 over Sean Zimmerman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Sr.) (33-25)
285 — Brandon Brinkschroeder (Fairfield) (Jr.) (6-13) lost by fall in 1:30 to Colton Wieland (Carroll) (Sr.) (33-7)
Quarterfinals
106 — Emmitt Newton (Davis County) (So.) (42-2) won 8-2 over Lincoln Schropp (Williamsburg) (So.) (42-8)
126 — Brodie Conner (Albia) (Sr.) (46-6) lost 4-2 to Amare Chavez (South Tama County) (Jr.) (39-5)
145 — Justin Keller (Albia) (Sr.) (34-4) lost by fall in :35 to Tucker Stangel (Osage) (Jr.) (38-0)
CLASS 2A
Third Round Consolation
106 — Wyatt Stewart (Albia) (Sr.) (35-7) lost 9-6 to Jesse Jens (Harlan Community) (So.) (38-10)
113 — Cael McCabe (Fairfield) (Fr.) (43-5) lost 1-0 to Ryan Bahnson (West Lyon) (Fr.) (46-7)
120 — Landen Davis (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Fr.) (32-3) won 23-9 over Carter Liston (AP-GC) (So.) (22-16)
160 — Leland Henderson (Centerville) (Sr.) (33-12) lost 13-4 to Gavin Scheuermann (Greene County) (Jr.) (22-4)
182 — Kyler Ricard (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (19-5) lost by fall in 1:29 to Kaleb Hambly (Clear Lake) (Sr.) (28-7)
195 — Sam Hash (Centerville) (Sr.) (25-10) won by fall in 2:58 over Ethan Wood (Mount Vernon) (So.) (41-11)
285 — Paul Ballard (Albia) (Jr.) (49-2) won 3-2 over Sam Gravert (Central DeWitt) (Sr.) (32-6)
285 — Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (19-5) won 15-11 over Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) (So.) (39-11)
CLASS 3A
Second Round Consolation
113 — Ashton Grace (Ottumwa) (So.) (42-6) won 6-4 over Jensen Dyer (Indianola) (Fr.) (27-16)
Quarterfinals
152 — Braylon Griffiths (Ottumwa) (Jr.) (44-6) lost by tech fall, 16-1, in 6:00 to Grant Kress (Linn-Mar) (Jr.) (35-3)
Third Round Consolation
113 — Ashton Grace (Ottumwa) (So.) (42-7) lost by fall in 2:37 to Cody Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial) (Jr.) (41-11)
FRIDAY
CLASS 1A
Fourth Round Consolation
106 — Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) (So.) (37-9) won 7-2 over Dallas Canoyer (Earlham) (So.) (31-7)
170 — Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (42-3) won 10-5 over Ian Kohnen (Manson Northwest Webster) (Sr.) (24-7)
Consolation Quarterfinals
106 — Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) (So.) (37-10) lost 1-0 to Wesley Sadler (Lisbon) (So.) (24-2)
170 — Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (43-3) won by fall in 2:14 over Jordan Saul (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven Ayrshire) (Sr.) (40-10)
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
106 — Emmitt Newton (Davis County) (So.) (42-3) lost 3-1 in OT to Carter West (Burlington-Notre Dame) (Jr.) (50-1)
Fourth Round Consolations
120 — Landen Davis (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Fr.) (32-4) lost 7-2 to Christian Ahrens (Creston) (Jr.) (44-8)
126 — Brodie Conner (Albia) (Sr.) (46-7) lost 5-2 to Jayden Gargano (Humboldt) (Sr.) (42-7)
145 — Justin Keller (Albia) (Sr.) (34-5) lost 7-2 to Brent Dennhardt (Greene County) (So.) (40-6)
195 — Sam Hash (Centerville) (Sr.) (25-11) lost by fall in 1:50 to K.J. Fry (Clarke, Osceola/Murray) (Sr.) (41-1)
285 — Paul Ballard (Albia) (Jr.) (50-2) won 6-4 over Gene Blalock (Grinnell) (Sr.) (42-6)
285 — Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (20-5) won 16-5 over Trent Cakerice (AP-GC) (Jr.) (36-6)
Consolation Quarterfinals
285 — Paul Ballard (Albia) (Jr.) (51-2) won 1-0 over Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (20-6)
CLASS 3A
Fourth Round Consolation
152 — Braylon Griffiths (Ottumwa) (Jr.) (44-7) lost by fall in :59 to Jack Lewis (Bondurant-Farrar) (Jr.) (42-7)
SATURDAY
CLASS 1A
Consolation Semifinals
170 — Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (44-3) won 5-2 over Ryan Stiles (Earlham) (Jr.) (36-7)
Seventh-Place Match
106 — Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) (So.) (37-11) lost 4-0 to Davis Bramman (Riverside, Oakland) (So.) (39-7)
Third-Place Match
170 — Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (45-3) won 14-4 over Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco) (Sr.) (34-13)
CLASS 2A
Consolation Semifinals
106 — Emmitt Newton (Davis County) (So.) (42-4) lost by fall in 4:57 to Linden Phetxoumphone (Webster City) (39-3) (Fr.)
285 — Paul Ballard (Albia) (Jr.) (51-3) lost 2-1 in OT to Korver Hupke (Independence) (Sr.) (39-7)
Fifth-Place Match
106 — Emmitt Newton (Davis County) (So.) (43-4) won by medical forfeit over Jayson Stevens (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Jr.) (38-10)
285 — Paul Ballard (Albia) (Jr.) (52-3) won 5-2 over Russel Coil (Columbus/WMU) (Jr.) (43-8)
Seventh-Place Match
285 — Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (20-7) lost by fall in 1:53 to Carter Heilskov (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Jr.) (37-5)
