2A district baseball: EBF falls short in district semifinals

PELLA — Sometimes, baseball is unfair.
By the end of last Tuesday night's Class 2A district semifinal at Pella Christian, the Central Decatur Cardinals wound up with over twice as many fielding errors as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Almost all of those errors came in the very final inning of the game.
Still, it wasn't enough for the Rockets to advance. Despite nearly giving away the postseason contest, Landon McKillip struck out Kyler Ricard looking clinching a 6-4 win for Central Decatur over the Rockets holding on late after EBF brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh after trailing by five runs entering the final inning.
"You just don't want to beat yourself in the postseason," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "Everything gets magnified. Every error gets magnified. Every base-running mistake gets magnified. Usually in the postseason, it's the team that plays the cleanest that usually wins.
"We just got ourselves in too deep of a hole."
While Central Decatur committed four errors in the seventh inning alone, twice as many as the two committed by EBF, the defensive miscues by the Rockets proved to be more costly. Both EBF errors came in the first inning, extending a four-run rally that gave the Cardinals early command of the postseason encounter.
"Any postseason game that doesn't go your way, you can look back and think about what might have been," Hallgren said. "You get everyone's best effort. It's rare that you get a blowout at this time of the year. Everything you've worked for all season comes down to this. You can't would have-could have. You just have to go out there and play clean."
EBF got a run back in the second inning on back-to-back two-out hits by Theron Taylor and Hayden McCrea. Jaxson Cornett responded by striking out the next four Rocket batters, preserving Central Decatur's 4-1 lead before runs by Lane Leeper and Creyton Ogier in the bottom of the third extended the Cardinal lead to five.
"One of the hardest things about baseball is that, when it's not going your way and you have so much time to think, having that enthusiasm and energy is not always easy," Hallgren said. "It's easy to say it, but when things aren't clicking, then it comes down to human nature.
"Our guys never quit in this one. They kept adjusting and gave themselves a chance at the end."
Carsen Wade, in what proved to be his final game in EBF black and gold, did his part to give the Rockets a chance to extend the baseball season. After striking out in his first three trips to the plate to begin his final postseason, Wade finished his EBF baseball career reaching in four straight trips to the plate drawing walk, reaching on an error and connecting on a single in the sixth inning setting up a sacrifice fly by Taylor that cut Central Decatur's lead to 6-2.
Wade also kept the Rockets in the game on the mound. Taking over for Wyatt Sandeen to start the fourth, Wade pitched three shutout innings allowing just three hits and five baserunners while mixing in five strikeouts.
"I've been struggling with my hitting this year and my pitching hasn't been too good," Wade said. "I just tried to focus in and do what I needed to do for the team. I just tried to fix my approach. I've been opening up a lot. I tried to stay closed and get to the ball a lot."
EBF (14-20) brought the tying run to the on-deck circle in the sixth before McKillip, who came on to pitch in the fourth, struck out McCrea to keep EBF from getting closer that four runs heading into the seventh. After retiring the first two batters on strikes, McKillip and the Cardinals needed just one out to finish a stress-free final inning.
Down to his last strike, however, Blake Jager put a ball in play that Central Decatur second baseman Jayden Broich could not quite squeeze keeping the season alive for the Rockets. Sandeen then grounded a ball to third that could have been the final out only for a low throw to skip away from Ogier at first base keeping the Rockets alive.
Skylar Young, who's first-inning error prevented EBF from keeping Central Decatur off the scoreboard, forced the Cardinals into two more errors as Broich bobbled a grounder off the bat of the Rocket senior and threw high trying to record the final out allowing Jager and Sandeen to score pulling EBF within 6-4 bringing Ricard up to the plate representing the tying run with Wade coming out on-deck hoping for a chance to deliver a potential tying hit or go-ahead home run.
"We've made these comebacks before. There was no doubt in my mind that we could come back," Wade said. "We gave ourselves a chance. We all had it within us to come back if we tried as hard as we could. I was hoping Kyler would get on. I wanted to hit him in so bad."
Instead, Ricard took the final strike of the game allowing Central Decatur to advance to the district finals. The Cardinals ended their season at 20-5, falling 16-1 on Saturday to Pella Christian.
"I'm so proud of the guys and how they competed," Hallgren said. "It could have been really easy back in early June for the guys to cash the season in. They didn't do that. They excepted some challenges and some hard conversations.
"Man, did they get better at just about everything. I can't say enough about the character of our team."
