KEOSAUQUA — There has been little drama on the way to the Class 2A, District 10 championship for the Van Buren County High School baseball team.
Just two days after shutting out Winfield-Mount Union, 12-0 in five innings, the Warriors second another run-rule shutout win on Saturday night at the Ferguson Complex in the district finals. Lucas Fett delivered the decisive blow of a seven-run fourth-inning with a two-out grand slam as Van Buren County advanced to the 2A, Substate 5 title game with a 10-0 win in five innings over Mediapolis.
Taylor Sprouse connected on two of the Warriors' six hits against Winfield-Mount Union while striking out three batters in two scoreless innings. Sprouse was able to return to the mound on Saturday, allowing just three hits over four more shutout innings against the Bulldogs before handing the ball to Lucas Fett for a scoreless fifth.
Sprouse, Dylan Richardson and Fett combined to pitch a one-hit shutout for Van Buren County with all three pitchers staying within 40 pitches in the win on Thursday. Tyler Stoltz had a single, drove in two runs and scored once while state track champion Anthony Duncan raced around the bases twice to score runs for the Warriors while also driving in two without a hit.
Van Buren County will take a 25-3 record into Tuesday night's substate final. The Warriors will face second-ranked Mid-Prairie at John Hart Stadium in Ottumwa with a trip to the Class 2A Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament on the line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.