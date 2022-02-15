ALBIA – It's tough to beat a team three times in a season.
Everyone starts the postseason with the same record.
Kevin Archer wasn't interested in cliches to explain Albia's Class 2A district tournament first round win over South Central Conference rival Centerville on Monday night. The longtime head coach of the Blue Demon boys basketball team was only interested in his team getting a lot better over the next three days after pulling away in the second half for a 51-35 win over the Big Reds.
"We've got to be a lot better on Thursday if we're going to beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont," Archer said, looking ahead to the district semifinal contest at Pella Christian between the Blue Demons and SCC-champion Rockets. "We've had some postseason runs where we had games against familiar opponents that we handled during the regular season and had to fight to the end to survive and advance. We had a game in 2014 against a Davis County team we beat twice in the regular season that we had to hit a bunch of shots late to beat in the district tournament.
"It was a good game plan by Centerville. They're familiar with us. We probably were not as aggressive as we needed to be. We've got to be a lot more sharp on Thursday."
Albia was ultimately to find separation inside led by senior Jackson Pence. With the Big Reds focused on slowing down Drew Chance, who averaged 20.2 points a game during the regular season to lead the Blue Demons, Pence was able to take advantage collecting 20 points and 10 rebounds of his own in the paint as Albia used a 21-9 rebounding edge in the second half to pull away after a late run in the first half pulled Centerville within 23-21.
"Every team in our conference gives everyone a good shot, so I'm not surprised this one was that tough," Pence said. "We just took care of the ball a lot better. We were stagnant on offense, so when we could get out and run a little bit, we got some open lay-ups. We were able to break through their pressure a little bit in the second half."
Centerville, seeking to score a third straight win after winning just three times in the first 19 games of the season, overcame a slow offensive start with just two made field goals in the first 10 minutes with a sudden 7-0 run that included a Sawyer Wardlow putback, a Brody Tuttle jumper off a steal by Ryan Sinnott and a 3-point shot hit by Connor Stephens that cut Albia's lead to 17-13 midway through the second quarter.
"Our first half was the way we should have been playing all year," Centerville head boys basketball coach Tom Hill said. "We took our game to a different level over the past couple of weeks. Our defense was pretty good. We've just struggled with our offense all season."
Those struggles crept up on the young Big Reds again in the second half, even after a closing 8-2 run to the second quarter gave Centerville plenty of confidence heading into halftime. C.J. Ratliff was able to score twice inside, matching Pence with a game-high 10 rebounds, as Albia was able to open a 35-26 lead after three quarters.
Despite shooting just 27 percent from the field (6-22) in the second half, Centerville was able to stay close entering the final three minutes as six points in the period from Isaac Byrd kept the Big Reds within 40-32. Pence and Drew Robinson would help put the game away, combining for nine points in less than two minutes as Albia closed the game on an 11-3 run.
Byrd, one of just three seniors that took the floor this season for the 5-17 Big Reds, led Centerville with 12 points. Tuttle, the team's leading scorer who will return next year for his senior season at Centerville, scored 10 points to close out his junior campaign on Monday.
"We've also got another year with Connor and Ryan. There both back as juniors next year," Hill said. "I think we'll need to use Brody a little differently next year. I think he's a little more multi-demensional. We'll have a little bit of a different plan going into next season and some guys on the bench that have a chance to step up next season if they put in the work over the summer months to take advantage of those opportunities."
Chance and Garin Grinstead also scored 10 points for Albia, who clinched winning record for the fifth straight season with a fourth straight victory. After completing a three-game sweep of an SCC rival, Albia will be looking to avoid suffering the same fate Thursday in Pella facing EBF in rematches of a 57-50 loss in Albia on Dec. 3 and a 59-43 loss at Eddyville on Jan. 11.
"I really felt like our first two games with them were competitive. We were without Garin in that second game at Eddyville and still had the lead going into the fourth quarter," Archer said. "Both games have been good, but EBF is 19-2 for a reason. They're an athletic, nice team that's been playing really well as of late. We've got our hands full for sure."