ALBIA – Dalton Reeves had just enough time to hit one more career milestone for the Davis County boys basketball team.
Fouled late in a 74-57 Class 2A district tournament loss to Central Decatur, Reeves stepped to the free throw line for what proved to be his last two attempts from the charity stripe in a Mustang uniform.
What Reeves didn't know at the time was that he stood on the threshold of yet another career milestone. The program's all-time leading scorer sank both shots, his 16th and 17th points of the game and his 1,400th and 1,401st points of his career.
It may have been somewhat cold comfort for Reeves, who played his final high school basketball game on Monday inside the Albia High School 'A' Gymnasium. His father, however, let him know exactly where his son had set the bar for future Davis County basketball players that might want to pursue the program's all-time scoring record.
"My dad was holding up a one letting me know I was one point over 1,400 at the end of the game," Reeves said. "It means a lot. Once I got the career record, I knew I had to keep setting goals to keep myself pushing forward. I set out to score my 1,300th point. Then I went after my 1,400th point. I pushed my way there. I'm glad I got there."
Early in Monday's postseason opener, it appeared Reeves would have at least another game to add to the Davis County career scoring record. After finding Carson Maeder for basket inside to close out the first possession of the game, Reeves came up with a steal that led to a pair of free throws as the Mustangs scored the four points of the district contest.
Davis County would never trail in the opening half, jumping out to a 16-7 lead against the Cardinals in a rematch of a 39-28 loss suffered by the Mustangs back in January. Five different players scored in the opening eight minutes for Davis County, spurring on a 7-10 shooting start while carrying an 18-12 lead into the second quarter.
"I was shocked to say the least," Reeves said. "There's no better way for us to start out than that. We were all sharing the ball and feeling that energy. That's what got us up."
Central Decatur, however, would press their way back into the game. The Cardinals forced the Mustangs into 16 turnovers in the first half with 12 steals, including three in the second quarter coming on Mustang inbound passes after Central Decatur baskets.
Matthew Boothe sank a 3-pointer late in the first half, then stole an errant pass by Davis County in the backcourt and scored the tying jumper as Central Decatur worked all the way back from a nine-point deficit to tie the game at 32-32 by halftime. While the Mustangs were able to somewhat settle down in the second half, allowing just 10 turnovers and five Cardinal steals, Central Decatur used the energy gained from the second quarter to score seven points in the third quarter off second chances including two offensive rebounds that set up a 3-pointer by Trey Hullinger that put the Cardinals up 44-39 late in the third quarter.
Hullinger paced Central Decatur (20-2) with an incredible all-around night that included a team-leading 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Jack Scrivner added 21 points for the Cardinals, who head to Pella Christian on Thursday for the district semifinals, while Boothe finished with 18 points.
Carson Maeder led Davis County (10-12) in his final high school basketball game with 20 points on the offensive end and three blocked shots on the defensive end. Reeves added 17 points, setting the career scoring mark at 1,401 career points breaking the record of 1,269 points scored by Chuck Locke from 1973-77.
"Hopefully, 1,401 will stay up there as the all-time career scoring mark for a little while," Reeves said. "It's just like Mr. Locke said that night that I broke his record. Records are meant to be broken. I'd like to see it stay up there for a little while, but I also wouldn't mind seeing someone break it in my lifetime."