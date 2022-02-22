OSKALOOSA – It was going to take the best game of the season for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to win a district championship.
Instead, it was Pella Christian that appears to be saving the best for last this boys basketball season. Thunderous dunks highlighted a dominant first half inside for Eric Mulder while Levi Schelhaas paced the Eagles from the outside, sinking four 3-pointers as part of an 18-point night in an impressive 71-35 win over EBF in the Class 2A, District 13 championship game on Tuesday night.
"I'm so proud of the way the boys executed," Pella Christian head boys basketball coach J.D. Boer said. "They were so focused and had great energy. Things went really well for us. It's a lot of fun, especially when things really got rolling for us."
EBF entered Tuesday's district final having won 16 straight games. Pella Christian was the last team to beat the Rockets, winning 69-50 prior to the holiday break back on Dec. 21.
Turnovers proved to be a key factor in that regular-season contest. EBF was forced into 20 turnovers by the Eagles, something head coach Travis Stout knew the Rockets could not afford to do again in Tuesday's postseason rematch.
"They have the size, they have the guards that can shoot from the perimeter and everyone on the court for Pella Christian is aggressive," Stout said. "If you don't match their aggressiveness, especially at the start, it's tough to match up with them."
EBF did not get out to the start they needed in order to hang in with the Eagles. The Rockets were forced into six turnovers in the opening quarter, four fewer than Pella Christian, and hit just three of 11 field goal attempts.
Pella Christian, meanwhile, shot 60 percent (9-15) from the field in the opening eight minutes. The Eagles scored the first four points and responded to a fadeaway baseline jumper by EBF sophomore Brooke Moore with nine straight points, capped by Mulder's second dunk of the night giving the Eagles a 13-2 lead midway through the opening quarter.
"I thought we came our really tentative. That's something we haven't done all year," Stout said. "We got down early, got frustrated. It was tough to bring them back. We got in a scramble more defensively, which is also something we haven't done all year.
"You've got to remain disciplined in the big games like this. We weren't very disciplined. You can't fault the effort. The boys wanted to succeed so badly. They played their hearts out."
Mulder nearly recorded a double-double in the first half, scoring 10 points and pulling in nine rebounds including a second dunk on a putback in the second quarter. EBF scored the first five points of the second quarter, getting as close as 21-14, before a 15-3 close to the first half vaulted Pella Christian into halftime with a commanding 36-17 advantage.
"The way that Eric is dunking the basketball is something I'm not going to see the rest of my time coaching," Boer said of Mulder, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds on Tuesday. "He's a special athlete, competes really hard and was really good establishing himself early inside. He was a beast on the boards and didn't get in four trouble. That's kind of what he needed to do to spur us on."
The Eagles would let their depth take them the rest of the way home as nine different players contributed to the scoring. Niko Schirz added 10 points while Jaedon Huisman produced a solid seven-point, eight-assist, five-rebound, three-steal floor game as Pella Christian put 20 points up in each of the final two quarters to put away the 41-point win.
"We're starting to play some really good basketball. The way we shared the basketball was really special," Boer said. "We rebounded the ball well, which allowed everything else to happen for us. We've got a group of seniors that have played together for a long time. It really feels like their starting to play as well as they have all season."
Pella Christian (17-6) will be seeking to avenge a regular-season loss of their own on Saturday in Pleasantville with a substate title and a spot in the Iowa High School State Basketball Tournament on the line. The Eagles will face Des Moines Christian (20-3), who ironically beat Pella Christian inside Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 24 as the two teams now play to see which team heads back to 'The Well' on Mar. 7 or 8.
"We're excited about it. It's one we're going to be ready for," Boer said. "I'm looking forward to getting these guys ready and prepared for it."
Brooke Moore, one of 13 Rocket players that will be returning next season, led EBF with nine points and seven rebounds on Tuesday. Ethan Davis, who along with Lute Judy played his final basketball game in Rocket black and gold, finished his stellar EBF basketball career with seven points, five rebounds and two assists on Tuesday.
"For Ethan to not even dress with the varsity as a freshman and still go on to score 1,000 career points in three years being unselfish speaks to the quality of basketball player that he is," Stout said of Davis. "I certainly hope the impact he's had on this program will translate into the type of success our younger players can have over the next couple of seasons. They've all had the chance to watch one of the best players I've ever coached at EBF. They can learn a lot from Ethan not just about how to be a quality basketball player on both ends of the court, but how to conduct yourself on the court and how to be a leader in the locker room."