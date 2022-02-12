KNOXVILLE — To get to Wells Fargo Arena, the Albia Blue Demons wrestlers first had to go through Knoxville.
On Saturday, the Blue Demons rolled right on through. Seven of the nine wrestlers who came to the Knoxville district meet from Albia left with tickets to next week's state wrestling tournament in Des Moines.
Albia wrestlers heading to state as district champions were 113-pounder Carter Anderson, 126-pounder Dawson Bonnett and 145-pounder Justin Keller. Finishing second and qualifying were Brodie Conner, 120; Eli Zanoni, 152; Lance Helm, 160; and Paul Ballard, 220.
Helm was injured in his first match of the day against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's Hunter McFadden. Helm was slammed to the mat by McFadden, instantly stopping the match as trainers tended to the injured Helm. The official deemed it was an illegal move that caused the injury, leading to Helm winning the match by injury default. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and his condition was not known as of Saturday.
McFadden went on to wrestle and win in the consolation round, allowing Helm to advance to state as the district runner-up.
Albia came just short of an eighth qualifier, as Wyatt Stewart finished on the short end of a close match against Davis County’s Emmitt Newton in a 106-pound wrestleback. He had thought he won with a two-point reversal in the final seconds. But after a lengthy discussion, the two officials working the match decided to wave those points off. The decision wiped away a 3-2 win by Stewart, instead handing a 2-1 win to Newton.
Newton was one of three Davis County wrestlers to advance. Dawson Townsend at 126 pounds and Taylor Huggins at 138 pounds each qualified as runners-up.
EBF will send three wrestlers as well, with 170-pounder Kyler Ricard, 182-pounder Blake Jager and 285-pounder Skyler Young advancing. Jager and Young were district champions.
Centerville also competed, but no wrestlers qualified.