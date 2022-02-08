DAVENPORT – It may have come down to the final match on Tuesday night to win or lose a chance to wrestle for a regional dual title for the Albia Blue Demons.
Head coach Dave Wenger, however, pondered what might have been in the previous 12 matches of the night against Burlington-Notre Dame. While Blaine Frazier's 15-0 tech fall against Bode Thompson in the 132-pound finale ultimately lifted the Nikes to a 37-33 win in the regional dual semifinal, there were plenty of other matches that could have produced the team points necessary for Albia to advance at Davenport Assumption.
"You can't pin it all on the last match. You kind of go through your head through all 14 weight classes and try to figure out where you could have come up with four more points," Wenger said. "It is what it is. We gave a good effort. That's what counts."
Albia was well on its way back home when Burlington-Notre Dame knocked off seventh-ranked Davenport Assumption, 42-36, in the regional final. Tate O'Shea clinched a trip the Class 2A state dual tournament by pinning Aiden Marietta in 67 seconds to snap a 36-36 tie with the Knights, giving the Nikes two wins on Tuesday each coming down to the final match.
Albia, meanwhile, wraps up another successful dual season with a record of 15-2. One or two matches, however, might have prevented the Blue Demons from making their own run to the state duals.
"These things don't come along very often," Wenger said. "My messages to the kids afterwards was to figure out if they want to return. Big moments like this are moments you have to take advantage of."
O'Shea scored a 10-2 major decision to open the night on Tuesday against Logan Carter, the first of 10 bonus team points earned by Burlington-Notre Dame wrestlers against Albia. Three more extra points were secured by Blake Wilson, who pinned Justin Keller 48 seconds into the second period of a 145-pound match giving the Nikes a 10-0 lead two matches in.
Eli Zanoni answered Wilson's fall by securing Albia's first six points, recording the first of Albia's four pins in the dual by securing a fall against Isiah Fenton with 12.4 seconds left in the second period of the 152-pound match. The Nikes responded with three straight wins, including two more falls, to give Burlington-Notre a 26-6 lead.
Albia's fortunes started to turn thanks to consecutive falls scored by Nathan and Paul Ballard. After his younger brother pinned Youseff Rezbekallah in the opening minute of a 220-pound match, Paul Ballard worked his way to a first-period fall in a heavyweight battle with Aiden Kniffen, pulling the Blue Demons back within 26-24.
"The team really needed. I just wanted to help the team any way that I could," Paul Ballard said. "I'm so proud of Nathan. He's been a huge part of this team. I just hope he continues to work hard and, hopefully, he'll be with me next year at the state tournament."
The Nikes continued to hold the advantage of the Blue Demons as Carter West and C.J. Davis both scored key decisions. West was able to win, 6-2, over Wyatt Stewart at 106 pounds while Davis shutout Brodie Conner, 7-0, in a 120-pound match.
Burlington-Notre Dame could have put the dual completely out of reach had freshman Kaiden Dietzenbach pulled off an upset win at 113 pounds. Facing three-time state qualifier Carter Anderson, Dietzenbach scored a surprising takedown in the second period to open a 3-2 lead before Anderson rallied late to score a decisive takedown in the final minute of regulation to earn a 6-4 win.
Anderson, however, reflected on what might have been had the Albia senior been able to score a fall against his freshman opponent. The Blue Demons were able to take the lead going into the 132-pound finale after Dawson Bonnett pinned Aman Ghandi in the first period of the 126-pound match, but the advantage was just a single point meaning any decision scored by Frazier would secure the dual win.
"My goal was to go out there and wrestle my match. There were a couple chances I had to get that pin. I had an armbar in deep at one point," Anderson said. "It just didn't happen, but I got the win and gave us a chance.
"We wrestled better than we should have. We weren't projected to even be in this dual. There's a couple spots, myself included, where we could have won. We were right there."
Albia will now turn their attention to the Class 2A, District 3 tournament in Knoxville on Saturday. Anderson, Stewart, Conner, Bonnett, Carter, Keller, Zanoni, Paul Ballard and Lance Helm will represent the Blue Demons with all nine wrestlers having a chance to qualify for the Iowa High School state wrestling tournament.
"It's been a long time since we've had nine guys going to districts, so we've got to turn the page quickly," Wenger said. "We can reflect on this on the ride home. We've got to get right back to work and spend the rest of the week preparing for this weekend.
"We've done our homework on those first-round matches. Now, it's up to the kids. We just have to make sure they're rested and ready to go."