PEKIN – Jocelyn Terpstra did her best to lead Pella Christian past Pekin in the postseason this fall on the cross-country course.
Terpstra had her running shoes on again Saturday night on the hardwood, this time using her speed to guide the Eagles past the Panthers in a Class 2A, Region 6 tournament opener. Led by 21 points and six steals from Terpstra, Pella Christian was able to pull away in the second half allowing just six points on two made field goals in the final 16 minutes of a 41-29 win, marking the second straight year the Eagles have ended a Pekin girls basketball season.
"I try to release on rebounds and steals to get easier baskets," Terpstra said. "We were playing a zone defense all night, but we started playing tighter. We weren't gambling on as many passes. That really helped us to not give up lay-ups on the inside."
Terpstra nearly led Pella Christian to what would have been considered a postseason upset almost four months ago in Ottumwa at the Class 1A state cross-country qualifying meet. Led by a fifth-place finish from the Eagle junior, Pella Christian wound up just 18 points behind Pekin (61-79) in the battle for regional runner-up honors which carried with it a team berth in the state cross-country meet.
On Saturday, Terpstra refused to let Pekin end another Pella Christian team's season. Despite a prolific opening quarter for Pekin that included eight points in the paint and a pair of 3-pointer by Sarah Eubanks, Pella Christian was still very much in the game after eight minutes as the Panthers led 16-12 heading into the second quarter thanks to three steals by Terpstra that led directly to six Eagle points.
"Our school is in a really tough conference (the Little Hawkeye), so we're used to playing a really quick pace," Terpstra said. "I think that really helped us out."
The Eagles began to have more success defensively in the second quarter, holding Pekin without a point a lay-up by Taylor Gambell with 3:32 left cut Pella Christian's lead to 19-18. Pekin continued to find points inside as Gambell and Kerrigan Pope combined for 13 points in the first half, each finding the other on lay-up to give the Panthers a 23-21 lead.
"We hung with Pella Christian for quite awhile," said Eidahl, the legendary head coach at Pekin of girls track, cross-country and basketball. "I've seen Pella Christian play. The type of teams they play, they're used to that pressure stuff. We could only stay with it for so long."
That breaking point came in the second half as Pekin could not score for over seven minutes, allowing Pella Christian to open up a 32-23 lead. Emma Phillips scored inside on a feed from Pope to open the fourth quarter, cutting the Eagle lead to five, before Terpstra made Pekin pay for a defensive gamble by sinking an open 3-pointer after Claire Roth narrowly missed a steal, giving Pella Christian a 35-27 lead.
"We really kind of get beat up all season, so that kind of hurts our record," Terpstra said. "We've decided we're going to be the best 3-18 team in the state and try to get as many people back as possible in the postseason."
Pella Christian will need to be one of the best 4-18 teams in the state on Tuesday as the Eagles head to 13th-ranked Mediapolis (19-2) on Tuesday night in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals. Pekin ends the season with 9-13 record, led for the final time by Pope who finished with a team-high eight points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
"With what we had this year, we had a good season," Eidahl said. "This was probably one of the best teams I've had in a long time in terms of talent, the way the girls worked and got along. There was no drama.
"I was starting to think it was time to quit, but the way the girls worked and played this year, they did the best they could do. I enjoyed it. I really did."