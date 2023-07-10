EDDYVILLE — Willie Nelson would often sing about a rainy night in Georgia.
It was a rainy night in Eddyville on Friday night when the Rockets hosted the Mustangs of East Marshall in a Class 2A, Region 7 semifinal. After waiting out a brief lightning delay, EBF held off a late rally by East Marshall to secure a 4-2 win moving within one win of making it to a fourth different state tournament during the current academic year.
The persistent rain, which the farmers welcomed, made playing softball at a high level a difficult task. Both EBF pitcher Bella Noble and East Marshall pitcher Morgan Neuroth found that working in the circle was a hard thing. Players in the field also found their jobs to be challenging.
There was high drama at the beginning and at the end of this contest and let’s go backwards and look at the end first. The Rockets took a 4-0 lead into the top of the seventh and anyone who has played the game knows that those final three outs are the most difficult outs to get.
EBF coach Tony Fenton was an outstanding left-handed pitcher for the Rockets in his day and he has a keen understanding of that fact. Noble went to work in the top of the seventh and got the first batter to strike out.
That was easy!
But, hold the phone. Softballs sometimes do not find the strike zone in the rain.
The next batter walked and then the throw on a sure out was dropped. The next batter reached on an error and suddenly the bases were loaded with the lead-off hitter up and she already had a pair of hits in the game.
A popup went to Cooper Champoux and she grabbed it. That was easy!
The next two batters walked, forcing in a pair of runs and leaving the bases jammed for the clean-up hitter. Yikes, that is hard!
Noble got a pair of strikes on that hitter and then the hitter pounded a high and deep drive to the gap in left-center field. Rocket left-fielder Whitney Klyn was off on a dead run with the crack of the bat. The ball settled into the webbing of her glove very near to the fence and there was joy in the Rocket camp. The sigh of relief from the EBF fans could probably be heard in Ottumwa
…..Well, maybe Chillicothe.
“The ball was really high," Klyn said. “I knew I could run it down if the fence didn’t get in the way. I was so relieved to feel the ball in my glove."
While Rocket fans were checking pacemakers to see if they were still working, a feeling of gloom settled over the Mustang crowd. The phrase coined by ABC’s Wide World of Sports many years ago was so real on this occasion.
The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
Now back to the other end of the game. After Noble set the Mustangs down in the top of the first inning, Molly Shafer led off the bottom of the inning for the Rockets.
Shafer hit a spinner off the end of the bat and she was easily safe at first with an infield single. Shafer then swiped second and third and scored on a wild pitch. Kate Shafer then blooped a single behind shortstop for the first of her three hits on the night.
Klyn made her presence felt at the beginning of the game as well. With a full count, she turned on a pitch and sent a booming drive high and deep into the left field corner.
The ball was just inside the foul pole and it cleared the huge tree behind the fence for a two-run shot. For quite a while it looked like that three-run lead would stand up.
“She got it all," Fenton said. “I knew it was gone, but I wasn’t sure it would stay fair. I was pushing it back to fair territory."
In the bottom of the fifth, EBF would put one more run on the board. Kate Shafer led off the inning with a sharp single to left, Klyn drew a base on balls and with one out Taylor Kerby drilled a shot through the middle to score Shafer.
That’s all the scoring until the Mustangs (20-13) did their thing in a thrill-a-minute top of the seventh.
“Those last outs were tough," Fenton added. “The weather conditions made it difficult for Bella, but she stayed with it and fought to the end. East Marshall made it hard for us. They put the ball in play and made us play defense. We made some really big defensive plays and we got some big hits at the right time."
The win finally puts EBF above .500 at 18-17 and a regional final game looms at top-ranked Iowa City Regina (26-8) on Monday night with all the marbles in the circle. The defending 2A state champions barely survived another South Central Conference opponent, edging Cardinal 3-2 on a two-run walk-off triple by Courtney Kessler ending the season for the Comets (14-16) in heartbreaking fashion for the second time in three years.
“Anybody can win in this game if they play well," Fenton said.
PREP SOFTBALL
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4, East Marshall 2
EBF Battery – Bella Noble (WP), 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 K and Kaylee Helm.
EBF hitting: Molly Shafer 1-for-3, Kate Shafer 3-for-4, Whitney Klyn 1-for-3, Taylor Kerby 1-for-3, Aliya Wagamon 1-for-2.
EBF runs: M. Shafer 1, K. Shafer 2, Klyn 1.
EBF RBI: Klyn 2, Kerby 1.
