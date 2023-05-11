PELLA — It was a fantastic day for the Class 2A sectional boys golf at the Bos Landen course in Pella. The beauty of the day, however, did not reflect on the scores that were turned in. In fact, most of the scores were about five strokes or more above the average of the respective golfer.
The Eagles from Pella Christian found their home course to be to their liking and they easily outdistanced the pack to take the sectional title with a score of 325 strokes. The Blue Demons of Albia came in second at 352, qualifying for next week's district tournament, while the Trojans of Pleasantville were third at 375.
The rules of the Iowa High School Athletic Association state that the top two teams out of a sectional will advance to the district tournament. That, in this case, it will be the Heritage Oaks Golf Club near Mediapolis.
The rules also say that if one of the qualifying teams is playing on its home course, then the third-place team will advance as well. Therefore, Pella Christian and Albia will be joined by Pleasantville in the tournament to decide who will advance to the Class 2A boys state golf tournament on Monday.
The fourth-place team was the Warriors of Van Buren County with 405 strokes, while Interstate 35 was fifth at 416. Madrid was sixth at 442, Colfax-Mingo finished seventh at 466.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont did not have enough golfers to compete for team honors. The Rockets, however, will be sending Hayden McCrea on to compete for a state tournament berth after an excellent 84 by the junior tied for fourth-place overall in the chase for individual medalist, qualifying as one of the top two individuals along with Madrid’s Preston Bennett.
In Class 3A, Fairfield senior Max Weaton advanced to play next Monday at districts in Pella after firing a round of 81 at the Washington Golf and Country Club during sectional tournament play on Thursday. Washington won the team sectional title on their home course with a 322, allowing Oskaloosa (336) and Pella (339) to earn the next two spots to compete in next week's 3A state qualifier.
So dominating was the Pella Christian brigade at Bos Landen in the 2A sectional tournament that, when the final scores were posted, the Eagles had the top four spots. Isaiah Breems and Eliot Menninga tied for the medalist honors, with Menninga winning a playoff. Dane Geetings was third with an 83 and Cooper Spronk came in with an 84.
Albia was led by Cael Schofield with an 86, Connor Fisher with an 87, Cooper Bradley with an 89 and Landen Simpson topped it off with a 90.
“We didn’t play very well," Albia head golf coach Marty Hermsen said. “I can assure you that not one of those kids is happy with their score. Hopefully this will be some motivation for Monday’s meet. Connor Fisher battled really hard to stay with the leaders and that is an improvement for him."
Van Buren County was led by T.J. Jirak with a 90. Dylan Richardson posted a round of 94 for the Warriors while Aiden McEntee checked in with a 103.
Brady Belcher had a 110 for EBF. Jackson Taylor came in with a 113.
In 3A sectional boys golf tournament action at Stone Creek Golf Course in Williamsburg, the Davis County Mustangs finished fourth overall with a team score of 371 coming up 42 shots short of Grinnell for the third and final spot in qualifying for the district tournament at Pella. Tucker Bish finished 14th overall to lead the Mustangs, four strokes shy of qualifying for districts as an individual.
"When you look at this group, we only have the three seniors, (Jack Bigsby, Michael Early and Wyatt Williams). The rest of the team are sophomores and freshman," Davis County head boys golf coach Mike Bunnell said. "Throw in a few good junior varsity players and the future of Mustang golf looks very bright. We finished with 13 total golfers and look to improve next year on this year's accomplishments."
Centerville finished eighth overall with a team score of 399. John White led the Big Reds with a round of 90, finishing 21st overall.
