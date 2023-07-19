CARROLL — It was a day of frustration for the Warriors of Van Buren County at the Class 2A State Baseball Tournament at historic Merchants Park in Carroll on Tuesday.
The Warriors spotted the Wildcats of West Lyon a 6-0 lead after three innings of play and had to scratch and claw to get back in the game. But the hole was too deep and the Warriors suffered a bitter 6-5 loss.
The tone for the game was set early as a tight strike zone plagued the pitchers on both sides of the field. There were 11 walks in the game, five by Warrior pitchers and six by Wildcat hurlers. The walks resulted in high pitch counts and neither starting pitcher made it through four innings.
It was the Wildcats getting out of the chute first with an unearned run in the first with a walk, a base hit and an error scoring the run. The 'Cats put a crooked number on the board in the second when three hits, a walk, a hit batsman and an error sent three runners across the dish.
The Warriors tried to give the huge orange clad throng on the third base side of the field some hope with a second inning rally. Dominic Meierotto legged out an infield single and Dylan Richardson coaxed a base on balls to put two on with one out, but a popup and a strikeout ended the threat.
The battling Warriors came back for more in the top of the third. Lucas Fett lofted a fly ball behind second that disappeared in the bright sunlight and fell harmlessly for a single. Jackson Manning, who had lashed a double in the first inning, cracked a single over the shortstop and Taylor Sprouse was plunked by a pitch to jam the base paths with no outs.
Cleanup hitter Anthony Duncan stepped to the plate and hit a sizzling shot down the third base line that was destined to be a base-clearing double. Alas, Faber lunged and make snagged the ball in the top of the webbing of his glove before stepping on third for an easy Wildcat double play.
West Lyon (25-2) officially ended the third inning threat with a strikeout, seemingly dashing the hopes of a rally taking the air out of the Warrior balloon. Faber then added a ringing double into the gap in left-center to score two runs in the bottom of the third, giving the Wildcats a seemingly insurmountable six-run lead.
Meierotto, however, began to breath new life into Van Buren County leading off the top of the fourth with a walk before scoring the first run for the Warriors on an RBI double into left center by Richardson. Isaiah Meeks entered the game as a courtesy runner and, after walks to Wyatt Mertens and Tyler Stoltz, scored on a fielder’s choice by Fett.
Mertens and Fett would both score on wild pitches and Sprouse would send Manning home on a ground out. The Warriors had battled back from obscurity to within a run and hope was alive among the “Orange Gang."
“Old Momentum,” however, is a fickle fellow. He likes to tease and then disappear. That is just what he did.
The Warriors (26-5) desperately tried to gain the lead in the final three innings, but the Wildcat defense made the plays. In a last-ditch effort with two outs in the seventh, Loeffler smashed a double off the glove of the charging outfielder for a double, but a sharp ground out to short ended the ballgame.
“We made too many mistakes early and gave them a lot of free bases," Warrior coach Chad Scott said. "We fought back together as a team and gave ourselves a chance to win. That is a credit to our team.
"We had a great year with 26 wins and lots of great memories made that will last a long time. We have seven seniors that have played their final game for Van Buren County. They are great kids and they have meant a lot to our program.”
PREP BASEBALL
Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinals
West Lyon 6, Van Buren County 5
Van Buren County 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 5 5 3
West Lyon 1 3 2 0 0 0 X 6 6 0
Van Buren County Battery – Taylor Sprouse (LP), 2.1 IP, 4 H 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, 1 HB, Dylan Richardson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, Lucas Fett 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, and Izaak Loeffler.
VBC hitting: Fett 1-for-4, Jackson Manning 2-for-4, Loeffler 1-for-4, Dominic Meieratto 1-for-3, Richardson 1-for-1.
VBC runs: Fett, 1, Manning 1, Meieratto 1, Isaiah Meeks 1, Wyatt Mertens 1.
VBC RBI: Sprouse 1, Richardson 1.
