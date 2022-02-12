IOWA CITY – With two minutes left in his 120-pound wrestleback match with Fort Madison freshman Logan Pennock, Ottumwa senior Corbin Grace looked up at the scoreboard inside the Little Hawk Gymnasium on Saturday.
The look of anguish on his face told the story. For just a moment, the thought of seeing his dream to make one last trip to the Iowa High School state wrestling tournament entered his mind.
"I might lose this. I might not go to state. That was on my mind even during the first period of that match," Grace said. "That's when I decided I wouldn't let that happen. I was going to go to state this year."
Grace wrestled with that renewed purpose over the final two minutes of a win-or-go-home battle with Pennock, riding the Fort Madison freshman down twice to score near falls that accounted for five points. Despite a late move by Pennock to try and score a final match-winning reversal, Grace was able to hold on for an 8-7 win becoming Ottumwa's fourth state qualifier at the Class 3A, District 4 tournament.
"I knew he was going to let me hit that crossface in the final period, but he was going to try to take me to my back from there," Grace said. "I just scooted my butt out and hit before he could even land on top of me and got those back points. Without my coaches being able to point that out to me, I'm not sure I would have had the confidence to score from that position."
Grace will be joined by his longtime teammate, Trevor Summers, who secured his first district title on Saturday moving up to 182 pounds to win decisive in three postseason matches including a 9-4 win in the district championship match over Pleasant Valley junior Rusty Van Wetzinega. Jasmine Luedtke joined former Ottumwa wrestler Megan Black in becoming the first two-time female state qualifier as the current OHS sophomore will return to state as the 113-pound district runner-up scoring a key 3-2 semifinal win over Burlington freshman Braxton Hutchinson, joining Grace and Summers in return to state for the second straight year.
For the first and only time, Corbin Grace will get to compete at the state high school wrestling tournament with his younger brother. Ashton Grace qualified as the 106-pound district runner-up for the Bulldogs, pinning Iowa City Liberty freshman Panos Christos in 3:20 and Pleasant Valley freshman Carter Siebel in 2:50 to advance to the district finals.
"It's going to be great. Both of us are going to go up there. He's going to be looking to make a statement. I'm hoping to close out my career with the Ottumwa Bulldogs the right way," Corbin Grace said. "It would be amazing if we could both place at state. For both us to be up there on that podium is something I want to see."
Summers wants to see himself standing at the top of the podium by the end of this year's state wrestling tournament. It was not as easy as Summers made it look at times on Saturday to be at the top of the district tournament podium as the Ottumwa senior continued to battle a bug that at one point had Summers racing off the mat following his semifinal win over Iowa City High junior Nick Marker battling nausea.
Despite the illness, and the move up in weight from 170 pounds, Summers was able to jump out to early leads in all three district wins on Saturday. Van Wetzinga threw the only scare into Summers late in the 182-pound district final, getting Summers on his back long enough for a late nearfall after Summers had built a 7-0 lead in the match.
"All I kept thinking at that point was I just needed to get off my back," Summers said. "I actually felt a little stronger out there wrestling at 182. It's been a little tough to stay down at 170. Most of it was water weight I'd cut the day before and work out a lot. Being at 182, I can eat more, drink more water and I feel a lot healthier."
Both Ashton Grace and Luedtke had their tickets to state punched by consolation-round wins from opponents they had beaten in the semifinal round. After Grace watched Carter Siebel pin Newton freshman Kaiden Rogers from the Ottumwa coaching seats following a district title loss to Bettendorf freshman Timothy Koester, Luedtke took the same seat following a district final loss to Bettendorf freshman Steele Diercks and watched an even more dramatic 113-pound wrestleback.
Hutchinson, trailing 4-2 in the final period, was able to score a tying takedown in the final minute against Pleasant Valley junior Michael Bender. Bender then crawled out of bounds, resulting in a stalling point being awarded to Hutchinson that ultimately lifted Luedtke out of the chair in celebration of her second straight state wrestling tournament berth.
"It's more nerve-racking being a spectator at that point because things are really up in the air and our of your control," Luedtke said. "I was really hoping I wouldn't have to wrestle back. I was pretty stressed out. It was much more stressful watching your chance to go to state be decided in such a close match like that."
Ottumwa finished fifth overall with 142.5 total points, leading at one point in the opening round thanks to seven wins in the first eight matches of the day for the Bulldogs. Ultimately, the district tournament was somewhat bittersweet as 100-match winner Zach Shoemaker saw his chances to return to state thwarted after being injured during his 152-pound semifinal match with Bettendorf junior Elijah Mendoza.
"Zach was the first one to come back out there and congratulate everyone one of our kids every time they came off the mat," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "He's going to be successful at whatever he decides to do in life. I've been privileged to coach Shoemakers for several years and been privileged to be involved with the Shoemaker family. They are some of the best people I've ever met in my life. There's not enough words to describe how great they are as people."