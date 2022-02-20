PLEASANTVILLE – Tony Fenton couldn't remember the exact year.
It was sometime before the turn of the century, back in the 1990s, when Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont last played for a spot in the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball tournament.
"I remember we had to play Waukee that year," Fenton said. "They were 3A back then, so it's been quite awhile."
Over 20 years later, EBF found another proud program standing in their way of a state tournament berth on Saturday. Ballard, last year's state champion in Class 4A, clinched a spot in this year's Class 3A state girls basketball tournament dominating the Rockets early on the way to an impressive 72-29 win in the Region 6 finals.
The third-ranked Bombers will begin their quest for a second straight state title against Center Point-Urbana in a battle of 21-3 state qualifiers on Tuesday, Mar. 1, starting at 10 a.m. Unity Christian (23-1), West Lyon (23-1), Estherville-Lincoln Central (23-2), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-4), Roland-Story (19-5) and Davenport Assumption (15-9) will join Ballard and the Storming' Pointers in the 3A state tournament field.
Seven more teams may show up at Wells Fargo Arena, but Fenton believes that EBF played the best of the bunch on Saturday.
"They may be even better than advertised. They're defensive pressure, their quickness, their height are all things we just can't replicate in practice," Fenton said. "Ballard's a great team. I don't want to jinx them, but that's probably your 3A state champions right there."
Ava Eastlick, who helped get EBF back into a regional final for the first time in over two decades after scoring a game-high 19 points on Wednesday in a regional semifinal win at Centerville, talked about the attitude of the Bombers that allowed them to jump out to a 28-7 lead after the Rockets. Eastlick capped a successful freshman season for the Rockets by sinking a trio of 3-pointers, finishing with nine points in her first regional final.
Not bad, but not close to keeping up with Ballard's shooting pace. Seven different Bombers hit at least one of the team's 11 made 3-pointers, helping Ballard shoot nearly 52 percent from the field with 30 made field goals on 58 shots.
"Once we got out on the court, I thought they'd going to be big and they're going to be tall, but it didn't seem too bad in terms of the size difference," Eastlick said. "All of a sudden, boom, it was one 3-pointer after another. It's the best team I've ever seen a team execute."
Ballard was just as tough defensively, forcing into 24 turnovers with Brooke Loewe completing a rare double-double by collecting 11 steals to go along with a game-high 21 points. Whitney Klyn, EBF's top scorer this season averaging 13.5 points a game, was held scoreless in her first regional basketball final while being forced into 12 turnovers by Ballard.
"We knew they were going to be good, but I didn't expect this to happen," Klyn said. "I thought it would be a lot closer. Ballard deserves to go far. They're quick, they never slow down, they find the open girl really easily and they're defense is really good. If they get the open shots, they'll hit them. You can tell they work really hard in practice."
Look for EBF to put in plenty of work heading into what should be another sports season in which the Rockets have lofty expectations. Saturday marked the third consecutive sports season (softball, volleyball) that ended in a regional final for many of the same EBF girls that will be back to compete on all three teams starting with the upcoming softball season.
The Rockets will graduate four seniors (Sarah Schutt, Ruth E. Gutch, Make Sinnif and Sam Rist) with only two seniors (Schutt and Gutch) that started any of EBF's 24 games this season. Expectations will likely be high as the Rockets set their sights on potentially joining Ballard next season at the girls state basketball tournament.
"I don't anybody expected to go this far this season," Klyn said. "Now, we know we can do it. We're right there in almost every sport. We just have to keep going and keep working."