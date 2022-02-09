INDIANOLA – The final two minutes of action Wednesday night at Indianola wasn't going to change the overall outcome of the Class 3A regional duals.
That didn't stop John Hardin from giving it all he had. Bondurant-Farrar might have won the dual, but Hardin made sure Ottumwa got the final win scoring four takedowns in the final period to rally from a 7-3 deficit to defeat Quinten Fulton, 11-10, in the 220-pound finale.
It was just the fourth win of the night for Ottumwa. The Bluejays advanced to the 3A regional dual finals against Indianola with a 54-18 win over the short-handed Bulldogs, but Hardin proved that Ottumwa won't stop fighting until the fight is over.
That attitude will come in handy on Saturday when the OHS wrestlers head to Iowa City High to compete in perhaps the toughest district tournament in Class 3A. Trips to Iowa High School state wrestling tournament will truly have to be earned.
Hardin wouldn't have it any other way.
"I just do it for the team. I don't do it for myself," Hardin said. "It all comes down to all the work we all put in every practice every day in the wrestling room. That's all it takes to be successful."
Ottumwa finishes one of the best seasons of dual competition with a final record of 18-4, earning a second straight trip to the 3A regional duals as the 20th seed in the 24-team field. Brothers Ashton and Corbin Grace helped keep the Bulldogs even early with the Bluejays with a fall 50 seconds into the second period by Ashton Grace at 106 pounds answering an opening fall by Bondurant-Farrar heavyweight Noah Winger.
Corbin Grace would answer a fall scored at 113 pounds by Conner Fiser, winning impressively at 120 pounds over fellow state tournament hopeful Cody Hay. The older Grace racked up an 11-0 lead thanks to four near falls before finally locking in a pin with 41 seconds left in the match, tying the dual at 12-12.
"To come out here in this setting and take care of business getting a fall against a ranked opponent felt great," Corbin Grace said. "I knew that cast over was going to keep working, so I just kept casting him over. I ran a half one time and it worked. I didn't want to settle for the tech fall. I didn't want to settle for five team points. I wanted to go for all six points."
It was a much different outcome in the regional duals for Corbin Grace compared to last year's dual with Ankeny. Grace suffered stalling violations due to his shoe coming untied, resulting in a close decision loss during the 54-23 regional dual loss to the Hawks.
"I wasn't going to let that happen again," Grace joked. "I had them double-knotted and everything."
The Grace brothers would score the only two Ottumwa wins in the first six matches. Maximus Riggins picked up a second-period fall at 126 pounds, Cooper Jones needed just 36 seconds to secure a fall at 145 pounds against Konner Smith and Dalton Rowe overcame a 5-0 deficit against Daltin Doud scoring all five points in the final period to earn a 10-5 decision at 132 pounds as the Bluejays suddenly sprinted out to a commanding 33-12 lead over Ottumwa.
"I believe in my guys a lot. We have to wrestle three periods and not just one," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "We're in a very tough districts with a lot of good teams and good coaches on Saturday. We've got to get back to work to find a way to flip the script in some of the matches that we lost (on Wednesday)."
Zach Shoemaker battled his way to an 8-4 decision at 152 pounds over Aiden Carl, keeping Ottumwa alive in the dual. Marcus Teed, however, put the dual out of reach pinning Kaden Hubbell in 3:36 of a 160-pound match to clinch the win for the Bluejays.
Bondurant-Farrar scored the most thrilling win of the dual as Cainan Murra edged Daniel Robert, 5-4, with a takedown in the final two seconds of a tough 182-pound match. Hardin kept Bondurant-Farrar from getting the final win, completing a comeback against Fulton with a winning takedown in the final 20 seconds of the 220-pound match.
"There wasn't a ton of positives to take out of the night, but one of the biggest positives is John," Frueh said of Hardin. "He hasn't been put in that type of situation like that all season. He hasn't even been able to wrestle that much. That was a huge win for John."
Hardin has had to battle two seperate dislocations to his shoulder just to be able to compete this season. In the final period against Fulton, Hardin proved that hard work truly does pay off taking down an exhausted Bondurant-Farrar opponent easily three times to tie the match at 9-9 before letting Fulton up in the final minute before securing the final takedown of the night.
"I've gone through a lot of physical therapy to get my shoulder healthy enough to compete this season," Hardin said. "It's sore right now, but I've just got to fight through it. I'll ice it up a little bit and be ready to get back to work for Saturday."
PREP WRESTLING
Class 3A regional duals
Bondurant-Farrar 54, Ottumwa 18
285: Noah Winger (BOFA) over Demytrius Renteria Spoon (OTTU) (Fall 0:50) 106: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Reid Foster (BOFA) (Fall 2:50) 113: Connor Fiser (BOFA) over Jasmine Luedtke (OTTU) (Fall 1:01) 120: Corbin Grace (OTTU) over Cody Hay (BOFA) (Fall 5:19) 126: Maximus Riggins (BOFA) over Dawson Goodwin (OTTU) (Fall 3:09) 132: Dalton Rowe (BOFA) over Daltin Doud (OTTU) (Dec 10-5) 138: Chase Fiser (BOFA) over (OTTU) (For.) 145: Cooper Jones (BOFA) over Konner Smith (OTTU) (Fall 0:36) 152: Zachariah Shoemaker (OTTU) over Aiden Carl (BOFA) (Dec 8-4) 160: Marcus Teed (BOFA) over Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) (Fall 3:38) 170: Porter Smith (BOFA) over (OTTU) (For.) 182: Cainan Murra (BOFA) over Daniel Robert (OTTU) (Dec 5-4) 195: Dylan Hayworth (BOFA) over Neo Guida (OTTU) (Fall 0:54) 220: John Hardin (OTTU) over Quinten Fulton (BOFA) (Dec 11-10)