CENTERVILLE – In her varsity game at Lakeview Gymnasium 40 nights earlier, Ava Eastlick scored just 12 points in 32 minutes, missing six of 10 shots from the field and being forced into six turnovers by the active Centerville Redettes.
Wednesday night, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont freshman returned to the home court of the two-time South Central Conference champions seeking to show just how much she's improved in less than six weeks with the season on the line for the Rockets. Eastlick scored 10 points in the first half alone, including eight points during a key 14-0 run in the second quarter that vaulted No. 15 EBF to a 55-35 win over Centerville in a Class 3A, Region 6 semifinal battle of the SCC co-champions.
"This might have been pretty close to my best game," Eastlick said after leading EBF with a game-high 19 points in the postseason win. "I'd say the PCM game (this past Saturday) was probably my best game, but it feels good to win a game like this. We were battling back and forth with them all season. We ended up sharing the conference title with them. This felt good to come in here and prove that we were better than them this season."
Eastlick sank a pair of 3-pointers from the corner on feeds from junior teammate Whitney Klyn that snapped a 16-16 tie, the last point in which the two teams would be even in the third and decisive game of their single-season trilogy. After 10 very even minutes between two very even teams, EBF took a somewhat surprising 28-16 lead into halftime as Eastlick took a long pass ahead from Sarah Schutt off a steal and buried a buzzer-beating jumper to cap EBF's half-closing 14-0 run.
"We got some shooters open and they knocked down some open shots in that second quarter," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "I'm really proud of the way we played. That shot at the end of the half was pretty huge. Ava got a little bit of rest right before that run and I told her to keep shooting it. We had some good defense on the other end and got some good run outs."
Counting on Centerville to come out on fire in the second half, Eastlick kept momentum on EBF's side early in the third quarter sinking a 3-pointer on the opening possession before coming up with a steal and an assist on a transition basket by Molly Shafer to give the Rockets a 33-16 lead. While Eastlick did her damage from the outside, Aliya Wagamon battled inside for a productive night on both ends for EBF as the sophomore finished with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.
"It was tough in there, but I think it ultimately came down to us outplaying them in order to come out of here with a tough win," Wagamon said. "Rachel George is a very tough player to go against. She played hard, but you could sense she was starting to get tired as the game wore on."
Centerville got within 37-25 late in the third quarter on a coast-to-coast drive by George. Mickey Stephens added a steal and a lay-up to finish the quarter, pulling the Redettes within 40-27 before the Rockets responded by scoring the first nine points of the fourth culminating with a 3-pointer by Eastlick that put EBF ahead 49-27 with just 5:16 to play.
Stephens, who matched George with a team-leading 10 points for Centerville in her final basketball game for the Redettes, tipped her cap to her young EBF counterpart.
"Ava's a much more confident player," Stephens said of Eastlick. "This one pretty much came down to which team got their shots to fall. Their shots fell. Ours didn't. It is what it is, but I'm really proud of what we've accomplished. I wouldn't have traded any of this for the world."
Stephens, Abby Drew and Allison Casteel exited the court together late in the fourth quarter, receiving hugs from the coaching staff and teammates. Fans waited in the stands at Lakeview Gymnasium for the seniors, who debuted for the program in 2018 when the program was simply trying to avoid a seventh straight losing season.
Four years later, Stephens, Drew and Casteel depart with Centerville wrapping up an 18-5 season, the best record for the program in 11 years with streaks of four consecutive winning seasons and two consecutive conference championships for the returning players to extend next year.
"These seniors helped us win a lot of basketball games over the past four years. There's no doubt they've left the program in a great place compared to where it was when they were starting out," Centerville head girls basketball coach Nic Belloma said. "I'm just happy the girls put in a lot of time and got a lot of out of the sport."
EBF, meanwhile, set a school record on Wednesday by securing their 18th win of the season. The 18-5 Rockets will look for an even bigger win on Saturday in Pleasantville as 15th-ranked EBF battles defending 4A state champion Ballard, now ranked third in 3A and 19-3 on the season following an 82-33 rout of Chariton on Wednesday, for a regional title and a trip to the Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Tournament.
"They're long. They're going to run a lot of man-to-man defense at us and try to trap us," Fenton said. "We've just got to try and protect the basketball, attack the rim and see what happens.
"We've got nothing to lose. We'll go play our game and, hopefully, it'll be good enough to get the win."