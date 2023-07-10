3A regional softball: Lady Dees advance to regional finals

ALBIA — It was semifinal action in the Class 3A regional softball tournament Saturday night and the Albia Lady Dees hosted the Trojans from West Marshall at the Monroe County Sports Complex for the right to move on to the championship round.
Albia used the same combination that had been working and that was to use the lightning to strike first and then rely on solid pitching and good defense to finish the job. The 7-0 win by the 12th-ranked Lady Dees (20-8) sets up an all-South Central Conference showdown at Chariton on Tuesday with the ninth-ranked Chargers (21-5) for a regional title and a berth in the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament.
Addison Halstead set the Trojans down in order in the top of the first and then the Dees went to work. The streak, Sayler Rozenboom, slapped a hit over the third baseman’s head that lit on the chalk line.
Rozenboom swiped second, went to third when the ball got away at second and scored when a ground ball by Lily DeMoss was booted. DeMoss and Ashley Beary were both erased by fielder’s choice plays, but Aliya Myers scored when Sydney Hoskins blasted a double to the gap in right-center.
Halstead hung up another goose egg in the top of the second and her mates responded with a crooked number in the bottom of the inning. Halstead got it started with a bloop double down the right field line.
Julianna Brown reached on an error and Lexi Jones walked before Rozenboom’s fielder’s choice play cut Cronin down at the plate. Brown would score on an error and DeMoss chased Jones and Rozenboom home with a base-hit.
Albia would add insurance runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Rozenboom was drilled by a pitch, pilfered second and scored on a single by DeMoss.
In the sixth inning, Jones reached on a base on balls, moved up on a ground out by Rozenboom and scored on a hit by the RBI machine, DeMoss. DeMoss had five RBIs for the game and three hits to lead the Lady Dees while Beary hammered out a double and two singles and Hoskins and Halstead rapped doubles.
“I just wanted to hit the ball hard," DeMoss said. “I get the RBI because the people who hit in front of me are really fast. If I put the ball in play, there is a pretty good chance that they will score. We just wanted to carry the momentum over from the Roland Story game and keep it building for Chariton."
Halstead was in command in the circle as she baffled the Trojans on two hits while allowing only one walk and fanning 11 batters.
“Addy had a real solid game," Albia coach Darren Hill said. “Our hitters had nice production and our defense played errorless ball. We now have the opportunity to get where we want to be. We know them and they know us. We are just going to go play hard, have fun and let the chips fall where they may."
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 12 (3A) Albia 7, West Marshall 0
West Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
Albia 2 3 0 1 0 1 x 7 9 0
Albia Battery – Addy Halstead (WP), 7 IP, 2 H 0 R 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K and Sydney Hoskins
Albia hitting: Sayler Rozenboom 1-for-3, Lilly DeMoss 3-for-4, Ashley Beary 3-for-4, Hoskins 1-for-3, Halstead 1-for-3,
Albia runs: Rozenboom 3, Aliya Meyer 1, Julianna Brown 1, Lexi Jones 2
Albia RBI: DeMoss 5, Hoskins 1.
2B – Beary 1, Hoskins 1, Halstead 1.
