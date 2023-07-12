3A regional softball: Lady Dees capture the flag at Chariton

CHARITON — After two frustrating losses to the Chariton Chargers during the South Central Conference season, the Albia Lady Dees were able to turn the tables on the Chargers in the Class 3A, Region 2 final on Tuesday night.
No. 12 Albia punched its ticket to Fort Dodge and the Class 3A State Tournament with a resounding 8-2 win over No. 9 Chariton.
There may have been talk of approaching storms and there was a little lightning at the top of the Albia lineup, but no delays. Speedy Sayler Rozenboom was on base all five of her at bats and she raised havoc for the Chargers on the base paths. Rozenboom slapped out four hits, drew a walk and scored twice to inject a huge dose of enthusiasm into the Albia dugout.
Rozenboom led off the top of the first inning with a slap hit over the shortstops head. She moved up when Ashley Beary was nicked by a pitch and she scored when Aliya Myers poked a single between first and second. That would be the first of three RBIs for Myers.
Now, it was Addy Halstead time. The senior chucker was touched for an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning as her defense experienced a little hiccup. Chariton’s Heddon Anderson reached on an error to lead off the inning, moved up on a ground out and a hit batsman and scored when Lucy Stratton’s ground ball was booted. Halstead quickly righted the ship with a pair of harmless ground outs and the Lady Dees were on their way.
After both teams were scoreless in the second inning, Albia erupted for five runs in the third inning.
Lightning struck again as Rozenboom slapped a hit and moved up on a sacrifice by Lily DeMoss. Beary was once again plunked by a pitch. Myers rapped a hit to score Rozenboom and Janelle Clark entered the game as a pinch runner.
Beary scored on a ground out by Sydney Hoskins. After a walk to Avery Major, Halstead aided her own cause with a two-run single through the middle. Courtesy runner, Makenna Cronin would score the fifth run after a base-hit by Lexi Jones.
It was all quiet until the bottom of the fifth inning when Chariton’s Abby Doran coaxed a base on balls from Halstead. Anderson slapped a hit and Doran was cut down at the plate. Anderson moved up on a ground out and scored on a single by Addie McGee.
Albia would get that run back when Beary drew a two-out walk and scored on a ringing double to the left-center field gap by Myers.
Chariton’s Stratton led off the bottom of the sixth with a solid single and Albia coach Darren Hill decided to make a move. Hill brought hard throwing freshman, Grace Pence into the game.
Pence struggled a little in walking the first batter she faced and then she found her footing. She brought the heat to the next three batters and walked out of the circle with three strikeouts to her credit.
The Dees gave her an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Major slammed a double to left, moved up on a sacrifice by Pence and she scored on a single by Julianna Brown.
Pence went through the first three hitters in the Chariton line up with a pair of ground outs and a strikeout to unleash a torrent of joy from the blue side of the field.
“I was a little nervous when I came into the game," Pence said. “After the walk, I was able to settle in. It is a really good feeling to be able to go to state as a freshman. This team has a lot of fun together and we are looking for more wins."
Rozenboom and Myers supplied the bulk of the offense for the Dees, but Major added two big hits and scored twice while Halstead knocked in a pair of runs with a big hit.
“I was able to go as a freshman with the 2020 team," Halstead said. “I didn’t play in that game, but this is my time. I had complete confidence in Grace coming in for me. She can bring it and she will be good. I was so happy to help my team with a big hit. Momentum has been building in the second half of the season and we are playing our best ball right now."
Ninth-ranked Chariton ends the season with a record of 21-6. The 12th-ranked Lady Dees (21-8) open their most recent trip to the Iowa High School State Tournament facing the opponent Albia last played at state in the 2020 state championship game facing top-ranked Williamsburg (33-9) on Monday night in Fort Dodge on Kruger Seeds Field inside the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex at approximately 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 3A, Region 2 Finals
No. 12 Albia 8, No. 9 Chariton 2
Albia 1 0 5 0 0 1 1 8 12 2
Chariton 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 4 3
Albia Battery – Addy Halstead (WP), 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, Grace Pence 2 IP. 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K and Sydney Hoskins.
Albia hitting: Sayler Rozenboom 4-for-4, Aliya Myers 3-for-4, Avery Major 2-for-3, Halstead 1-for-2, Julianna Brown 1-for-3, Lexi Jones 1-for-4.
Albia runs: Rozenboom 2, Ashley Beary 2, Myers 1, Major 2, Makenna Cronin 1.
Albia RBI: Myers 3, Halstead 2, Brown 1, Jones 1.
2B – Myers 1, Major 1.
