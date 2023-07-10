3A regional softball: Mustangs make closing statement against Centerville

BLOOMFIELD — Alex Belloma could almost see it coming.
"Davis County is a great hitting team," the Centerville head softball coach said. "It's hard to keep them down."
For the second time in three weeks, the Redettes found themselves ahead on the scoreboard at the Mustang Sports Complex against fourth-ranked Davis County on Saturday in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinals. Just 19 days earlier, four runs in the sixth inning lifted Centerville to a stunning 4-2 upset of their previously-unbeaten South Central Conference rivals.
On Saturday, however, the Mustangs wrote a different ending to Centerville's most recent upset bid. Davis County racked up 14 hits, including four alone by Cadan VanLaningham, while using a combination of small ball early and line drives late to score seven unanswered runs in a 7-2 victory over the Redettes.
"It's just another game in the postseason and you've got a way to score more runs than the other team," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. "I don't know if the girls thought in the back of their minds about the game here with Centerville last time. I don't know if it makes it any better.
"I think the girls have done a good job all season learning from every experience and every game whether it's been a win or a loss. We had our opportunities in that last game with Centerville and we didn't capitalize. In this game, we capitalized when we had runners in scoring position. That was the difference."
Just as they did on Thursday in a 10-6 win over Clarke to open postseason play, Davis County had to respond after giving up a home run to open the scoring. Ava Pfannebecker drove a pitch that bounced off the top of the fence in left field and dropped on the other side, resulting in the Redette freshman's second postseason home run and fourth home run overall in two regional games for Centerville opening a sudden 1-0 lead in the second inning.
"I thought that might really get us going," Belloma said of the Pfannebecker home run. "Usually, when we get one hit in the game, the hits start multiplying."
That happened two nights earlier when two home runs in the first inning lifted Centerville to a five-run opening inning at Des Moines Christian on the way to a 10-5 upset of the Lions. It also happened three weeks earlier as the Redettes took advantage of timely hits and a pair of key Davis County errors to erase a late 2-0 Mustang lead.
Pfannebecker's home run, however was the only hit that Davis County senior pitcher Madeline Barker would allow over the first five innings. In fact, the home run was the only bit of any offense Centerville could muster until the sixth as Barker retired 17 of the first 18 batters faced on Saturday.
"Centerville's hit me good all year. I think they've put up the most hits against me of anyone we faced in conference play this year," Barker said. "I knew I was going to have to keep them off balance and keep them from stringing hits together.
"There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes. Our coaches get us ready, especially against conference opponents that we've seen multiple times. They write down what pitches work against certain batters and what pitches don't work. It just comes down to throwing the type of pitches we think the batters are going to struggle with. We've got a lot of notes we've written down to determine the right pitches to call."
Davis County responded to Centerville's latest postseason long ball by playing small ball in the third inning. Cassidy VanLaningham bunted for a hit to lead off the inning before Sophia Young beat out an infield single, putting the first two Mustang batters on base.
In between the infield hits, VanLaningham stole second moving up to third on Young's hit. Young stole second to put both runners in scoring position with no outs, setting up Barker for a game-tying RBI groundout and a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to left by Rachel McFarland that put Davis County on top 2-1.
"It's hard to find a team on the high school level that can find batters 1-9 in the line-up that can be that productive," Dunlavy said. "We didn't have to hit the ball hard to get those first couple of runs. We hit the ball on the ground and did what we needed to do."
Davis County (23-4) put the game out of reach by scoring four runs on four hits in the fifth. Cadan VanLaningham legged out an RBI double, the first of three run-scoring extra base hits collected by the Mustangs in the rally.
"Honestly, I didn't do anything differently than I do any other night," Cadan VanLaningham said. "I just made better contact. We did a lot better hitting the ball than we did the last time we played Centerville. There was definitely some motivation there."
Centerville ends the season with a record of 12-17, making a nine-win improvement with just two seniors (Breckyn Carney, Ashlynn Hamilton) graduating this year. Davis County, meanwhile, will host perhaps the program's biggest home game on Tuesday welcoming in Atlantic (23-15) for the Class 3A, Region 4 title with the Mustangs seeking to return to the state softball tournament for the second straight year.
"I think the girls will be fine. This is a very veteran group," Dunlavy said. "I don't the moment will be too big for them.
"Atlantic's going to show up ready to play. They're a good team. We'll have to be ready for them."
