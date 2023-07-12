BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County softball were down to their final five outs on Wednesday night.
With their hopes of returning to the state tournament hanging in the balance, Kaitlyn Olinger delivered the biggest hit of the season for the foruth-ranked Mustangs. The senior stepped up to drive a pitch from Riley Wood into center field, bringing home Rachel McFarland and Cadan VanLaningham in the bottom of the sixth giving Davis County the lead for good.
Madeline Barker shut the door, retiring the final 10 batters of the Class 3A, Region 4 championship game on Tuesday night at the Mustang Sports Complex. Madison Dunlavy threw out Claire Schroeder from third for the final out of the seventh, clinching a 3-2 win over the Trojans booking a return to Fort Dodge to play in the Class 3A Iowa High School State Softball Tournament next Monday night.
"Kaitlyn hasn't been super confident up at bat here lately, but she's definitely capable of doing something like that," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. "She's a fantastic hitter. She just hasn't quite been squaring up the ball lately, but she really squared up on that pitch and hit it hard."
For the third straight postseason game, Davis County (24-4) found themselves behind on the scoreboard after giving up a home run to break a scoreless tie. Atlantic freshman Lila Wiederstein joined Clarke senior Astazia Watson and Centerville freshman Ava Pfannebecker in connecting on a postseason blast off Barker, driving a pitch out to her mother over the fence in left field giving Atlantic a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth.
"That seems to be how things have gone for us throughout the postseason," Zach Dunlavy said. "If we wind up ahead on the scoreboard at the end, that's all that matters."
Davis County got a run back in the bottom of the fourth as McFarland doubled with one out before coming home on an errant throw to third by Zoey Kirchhoff, pulling the Mustangs back within 2-1. The Mustangs stranded base runners in both the fourth and fifth innings before McFarland returned to the plate, reaching on an error to lead off the sixth.
After Wood struck out Laynee Moore, VanLaningham drew a walk to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base for Davis County. Down 0-2 in the count, Olinger took a pair of pitches out of the strike zone before fouling a pitch off to stay alive before finally connecting on the hit to left that reached the fence bringing in McFarland and VanLaningham with the two runs that would ultimately send Davis County back to state.
Atlantic finishes the season with a record of 23-16. Davis County, seeded fourth in this year's 3A state tournament, will face No. 5 Estherville-Lincoln Central (31-3) on Monday at Iowa Central Field inside the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex at approximately 7:30 p.m.
