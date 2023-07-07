ALBIA — The thoughts of a close, hard-fought ballgame were quickly put to rest as the 12th-ranked Albia Lady Dees came out of the chute blazing in their Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal matchup with with the Norsemen of Roland-Story on Thursday night at the Monroe County Sports Complex.
The Dees took no prisoners as they went through the Norsemen like a hot knife through butter in a 13-1, three-inning victory.
After a lock down first inning by pitcher Addy Halstead, the Dees turned to one of their most trusted weapons and that is speed at the top of the lineup. Sayler Rozenboom, who is like lightning in a bottle when she gets on base, coaxed a base on balls to get things rolling.
On the next pitch, she set sail for second and easily swiped the bag. A passed ball sent her to third and she scored on a laser shot double into the left-center gap by Ashley Beary. Durable catcher Sydney Hoskins ripped a single through the middle to score Beary and complete a two-run opening salvo by the Dees.
Albia was back in business with two more runs in the bottom of the second. Halstead led off with a bloop single behind second, but she was cut down on a fielder’s choice by Julianna Brown. Brown pilfered second, went to third on a ground out and then lightning struck again.
Rozenboom slapped the ball to third and outran the throw to first for an RBI single. On the next pitch Rozenboom was standing on second with a stolen base and she scored on a single by Lily DeMoss.
Halstead fanned the first two batters in the top of the third and then the Norsemen caught a glimmer of hope when lead-off hitter Reagan Faber reached on an error and stole second. Faber scored on a single by Alynn Solberg. Halstead quickly righted the ship and induced a weak groundout to squelch the rally.
It all imploded for the Norsemen in the bottom of the third as the Dees sent 12 batters to the plate. Nine of them scored and Albia walked off with the 12-run mercy rule win.
In that final inning Rozenboom slapped another hit giving her three times at bat, two hits and three runs scored. Beary belted another double giving her three RBI while Aliya Myers, Avery Major and Hoskins each had two hits in the inning. Brown, DeMoss and Lexi Jones each registered an RBI in the inning.
“I am surprised by the score," Albia coach Darren Hill said. “Our kids were focused and we did things right. We hit well, ran the bases well allowing us to score twice on shallow hits. We played good defense and pitched the ball well. It was just a good night for us."
Rozenboom spoke of her love for speed after the game.
“I like to run and I love running the bases," Rozenboom said. “My role is to get on base and make things happen. Those of us at the top of the lineup feel a responsibility to get the team pumped up and into the game."
Beary is a senior leader on this team and she spoke of that role.
“My role is to provide offense and keep the team rolling," Beary added. “We are a close team and we do a lot of things together. We will have a team bonding meeting before the Saturday game. Last night we all came out to the field and tried to visualize tonight’s game. We just enjoy being together."
Roland Story coach Amber Doyle was a player on the last Ottumwa Bulldog team to win a state title under Frank Huston. And though she was not happy with the result, she spoke of happy days as a Bulldog.
“It is so good to have friends and family here," Doyle said. “I have so many happy memories from my playing days. It was great to play for a coaching legend and he set the standard for quality softball not only for me, but for many other Bulldog players”.
The 19–8 Lady Dees will continue their quest for Fort Dodge on Saturday night at home when the welcome the 14–15 Trojans of West Marshall to the Monroe County Sports Complex.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 12 (3A) Albia 13, Roland-Story 1
Roland Story 0 0 0 1 2 0
Albia 2 2 9 13 14 1
Albia Battery – Addy Halstead (WP), 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K and Sydney Hoskins.
Albia hitting: Sayler Rozenboom 2-for-2, Lily DeMoss 1-for-3, Ashley Beary 2-for-3, Aliya Myers 2-for-3, Sydney Hoskins 3-for-3, Avery Major 2-for-3, Halstead 1-for-2, Julianna Brown 1-for-2.
Albia runs: Rozenboom 3, DeMoss 1, Beary 2, Myers 2, Addi Hill 1, Major 1, Brown 2, Lexi Jones 1.
Albia RBI: Rozenboom 2, DeMoss 2, Beary 3, Myers 2, Hoskins 1, Major 1, Brown 1, Jones 1.
