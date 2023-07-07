BLOOMFIELD — Almost three weeks ago, the Centerville Redettes celebrated one of their biggest softball wins in several years on the home diamond of the previously-unbeaten Davis County Mustangs.
"We're not that team they played that night," Davis County senior Sophia Young said. "We've got a chance to prove that on Saturday night."
Davis County and Centerville set up a third and final encounter this season back at the Mustang Sports Complex where the Redettes stunned the 15-0 Mustangs back on June 19, rallying from a 2-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth to earn a 4-2 South Central Conference win. It would be the only loss Davis County would suffer in conference play as the Mustangs claimed the outright SCC title for the second straight year, going 13-1 against a conference that had seven of its eight teams qualify for the regional semifinal round with an overall 8-1 postseason record.
The only SCC team that didn't move within two wins of state wasn't for a lack of trying. Clarke became the conference's first team eliminated from postseason play on Thursday as Davis County rallied from a four-run deficit against the Indians for the second time in two weeks, getting three hits and six RBIs from Madison Dunlavy in a 10-6 victory in the Class 3A, Region 4 quarterfinals.
"In my mind, it was almost like deja-vu," Young said, referring to Davis County's 14-9 Senior Night win over Clarke back on June 22 when the Indians scored four times in the first inning and tacked on three more runs in the second ultimately building a 7-2 lead. "I had no doubt we could come back. We've done it many times before. We seem to be the team that has that sense of coming back and scoring when the other teams score first against us.
"You always worry a little bit because it's the postseason and we were committing some silly errors early, but once we cleaned that up, I think we were fine."
Clarke got all four runs in Thursday's opening inning on one swing. Facing Madeline Barker, the SCC's top pitcher with a conference best 1.14 ERA and 215 strikeouts, Astazia Watson drilled her fifth home run of the second with the bases loaded and one out over the fence in right center giving the Indians a sudden 4-0 lead.
"If you hit Madeline, there's no saying how far that softball could go," Young said. "She's such a strong pitcher. If you can make contact, it's either going to be a good hit or an out."
While Watson's grand slam gave Clarke an early 4-0 lead at Davis County, Centerville was using the long ball to build a 5-0 lead in the first inning of their 10-5 regional quarterfinal win at Des Moines Christian. Klum delivered the first big blow with a three-run homer for the Redettes before Ava Pfannebecker slammed a two-run homer, her first of the season, over the fence in left with two outs.
"I love softball and I love playing with these girls," Klum said. "All of them are like my family."
Payden Hoffman took advantage of intentional walk issued to Klum in both the fourth and sixth innings. Each time the Lions tried to pitch around Klum, Hoffman delivered with a three-run home run in the fourth and a single to deep left in the sixth setting the table for Adrianna Howard who went the opposite way for a two-run double to right giving Centerville a 10-4 lead.
"We had to keep going and going at the plate and we made the plays in the field," Centerville head softball coach Alex Belloma said. "We've been telling the girls that, at this time of the year, everyone has a 0-0 record. We're 1-0 right now and hoping to go 2-0 on Saturday."
Davis County, meanwhile, chipped away at first at the four-run lead established by Clarke back in Bloomfield. Barker got one run back with an RBI single to center, bringing home Cassidy Van Laningham to pull the Mustangs within 4-1.
It appeared, however, the Mustangs would still be trailing by three runs after three innings as Abbi Nash pitched around a lead-off single in the second inning by Laynee Moore before retiring the first two Davis County batters in the third.
Young, however, chipped a little further in the Mustang lead. After taking one pitch out of the strike zone, Young delivered on her first swing of the at-bat sending a line drive over the fence in left cutting Clarke's lead to 4-2.
"I just told myself to wait back. We've been good at two-out rallies all year," Young said. "I just waited back and swung. It was pretty simple. It cut the deficit in half and it showed that, if one girl can do it, everyone can."
That feeling continued throughout the rest of the game. Davis County sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth, taking the lead for the first time on the first of Dunlavy's three run-scoring hits as a two-run single up the middle gave the Mustangs a 5-4 lead.
"I just try to keep myself calm in those big moments," Dunlavy said. "I take a deep breath and try not to stress myself out. If I start getting worked up, I know I'm going to have a bad at-bat. I stay as calm as can and tell myself to keep my hands up."
Dunlavy's biggest hit, however, would come one inning later after Clarke rallied to regain a 6-5 lead. Maisy McCoy singled in the tying run with an RBI single to left before coming home to snap the tie on a dropped fly ball in left with two outs.
Clarke (7-20) would ultimately give the lead back with a two-out fielding error of their own in the bottom of the fifth, extending the inning for Dunlavy. With two on and two out, Dunlavy delivered the game's decisive blow hammering a three-run homer over the fence in left giving Davis County a 9-6 lead setting off a huge celebration in the Mustang dugout before receiving a huge smile rounding third from her father and head coach, Zach Dunlavy.
"Madison's been excited all year. She's fully committed and she's been working hard," Zach Dunlavy said of his daughter. "I'm so proud of how far she's come along. She's gotten so much better throughout this year."
Davis County (22-4) and Centerville (12-16) will meet on Saturday night in the regional semifinals with the winner moving on to play either Atlantic or Shenandoah on Tuesday for a spot in the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament. The Mustangs will be looking to avenge their only home loss of the year with hopes of hosting a regional final for the first time in program history while the Redettes look to prove the upset win 19 days ago wasn't a fluke.
"They'll will come in with fire, but so will we," Klum said. "We know we can hit off them. We know that, once we start hitting, they could make errors. We just have to stay up and be positive the whole time."
