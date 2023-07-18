FORT DODGE — Perhaps the only thing that could take some of the sting out of losing a chance to play for a state championship was a hug from a family member.
Davis County senior Madison Dunlavy had plenty of family members waiting to hand out hugs after she stepped off Iowa Central Field on Monday night. Two of those family members received congratulations from Dunlavy on winning the Class 3A State Softball Tournament quarterfinal against the Mustangs.
Cousins Tatum Dunlavy and Rylee Yeager combined for six hits, five RBIs and five runs scored for fifth-ranked Eshterville Lincoln Central. Yeager also earned the win on the pitching mound for the Midgets, allowing just two earned runs on four hits over seven innings as ELC pulled away late for an 11-3 win over fourth-ranked Davis County in what proved to be an interesting battle between two teams separated by nearly 300 miles and connected by four combined family members.
"Tatum and Rylee are very good players," Madison Dunlavy said of her cousins. "It does help a little knowing that can watch them go on and succeed. It's not like I just lost to anybody. I want to see the team that we lost to go on and do their best. I'll be rooting for them and pulling for them."
Tatum Dunlavy, Yeager and the rest of ELC (32-3) will look to earn a spot in the Class 3A state softball championship game on Wednesday afternoon facing top-ranked Williamsburg (34-9) in a battle of two teams that will bring plenty of speed to the diamond. The Raiders won 11-1 over Davis County's South Central Conference rival, Albia, scoring five runs on bunts in the contest.
ELC, meanwhile, put 10 runners on base throughout the seven innings against Davis County on balls that didn't leave the infield. Two bunts in the third inning set up Tatum Dunlavy for a go-ahead three-run home run that put the Midgets up 3-1.
"I was pretty pumped when I hit that ball," Tatum Dunlavy said. "My thoughts going up there to the plate was to get the ball down and move the runners along. It was a pretty exciting moment. I'm so grateful for everything."
The moment was so exciting that Tatum Dunlavy didn't even notice the reaction of her cousin, Madison, standing at third base for the Mustangs.
"I was actually smiling when she came around the bases," Madison Dunlavy said. "She was busy either telling her coach or telling her teammates something. It something like 'I told you so!'
"As soon as I got to third, I heard (Madison) tell me that was a great hit," Tatum Dunlavy added. "I just told her 'thank you so much.' She was playing a great game."
Tatum Dunlavy's homer might have made an even bigger impact later in the game, even after Rachel McFarland stepped up to tie to the game in the bottom of the third with a two-run double into left for the Mustangs. Still tied at 3-3 heading into the top of the fifth, Tatum Dunlavy was set to lead off the inning at the plate.
Davis County head coach Zach Dunlavy, Tatum's uncle, decided to make a tactical decision by issuing an intentional walk to his power-hitting niece in hopes of avoiding another go-ahead home run. Instead, the move seemed to spark ELC as a wild pitch and a sac bunt put the junior infielder at third with the potential go-ahead run.
ELC then used their bunting to begin breaking the game open. Madeline Barker fielded a potential squeeze bunt by Jaselyn Anderson, but could not get Dunlavy scrambling back to third putting two runners in scoring position with one out before Hillary Ruschy placed another perfect bunt just past Barker bringing in two runs home on the play giving ELC a 5-3 lead.
"I don't know if that was a good decision to put Tatum on to start the fifth inning. I probably didn't have my best game either," Zach Dunlavy said. "Ultimately, it just seemed like they placed the ball perfectly. Those are tough to make the plays on. We had one pop fly on the infield no one could get to.
"It just seemed like everywhere they hit it, it would up in the right spot. We just didn't make plays."
ELC continued to push the pedal down in the sixth inning, forcing the Mustangs into four errors. Yeager connected on her third of four hits in the contest, driving in her only run before scoring for the second of her three runs coming home on Dunlavy's fourth RBI of the contest giving the Midgets an 8-3 lead.
While the Midgets continued to find success at the plate, Yeager stymied the Mustangs (24-5) as the game went alone. After giving up the game-tying two-run double in the third to McFarland, Yeager retired 13 of the final 16 Davis County batters allowing just one hit to Laynee Moore in the sixth while recording six strikeouts over the final four innings.
"My curveball was on. Going into the game, I knew my change-up needed to be on as did my riseball," Yeager said. "They weren't working early, so I had to do with what was working and trust the pitches.
"She did a really good job," Tatum Dunlavy said of her cousin. "She got the pitches that she could get down."
Davis County will wrap up their second straight trip to state trying to match their finish from last season by earning a share of fifth place with a win in the Class 3A state consolation game. To do it, the Mustangs will have to beat Albia for the third time this season marking a rare all-SCC state softball tournament showdown on the Dodger Diamond at the Harlan Rogers Complex starting on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m.
"We've got a lot of seniors will be playing their final games. I know Albia has the same," Zach Dunlavy said. "There will be a lot of girls out there that have played each other several times for several years in several big games. We've eaten breakfast with them the last couple days. There are girls on the team that are friends and been hanging out with each other this week. It should be a fun game.
"We've played them in Little League and travel ball so many times before playing each other in high school," Madison Dunlavy added. "I just hope everyone involved in the game plays good."
