FORT DODGE — One full year later, Rachel McFarland was back in the on-deck circle on the Dodger Diamond at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex preparing to lead off the eighth inning of a Class 3A state softball tournament game.
Just 52 weeks earlier, McFarland delivered Davis County's first state softball tournament win leading off the eighth inning with a two-run walk-off home run against Dubuque Walhert clinching a wild 11-10 win over the Golden Eagles. On Tuesday, McFarland was definitely feeling the Deja-vu as she prepared to open the eighth inning against Albia with the 3A state consolation game tied at 4-4.
"It's a crazy feeling," McFarland said. "I almost had to remind myself not to think about it too much. I was just trying to keep it simple, maybe hit something on the ground and move the runner over."
Of course, even those thoughts were the same as the last year for McFarland. Ultimately, the results were practically the same as the Davis County senior again delivered the game-winning hit in the eighth with an RBI double to the fence that brought in Brooklyn Batterson with the final run of the season, clinching Davis County's second-ever state tournament victory with a 5-4 triumph in the third meeting of the year with South Central Conference-rival Albia in a fitting conclusion to a spectacular year for the conference and two of the conference's top programs.
"I just wanted to make productive contact, something super simple," McFarland said. "I didn't know if it was gone. I thought maybe I hit it right at the left fielder. I just started running and coach (Joe) Rasmussen just kept waving me on, so I knew I must have done something right."
McFarland's second state tournament game-winning hit closed out Davis County's third win of the season over Albia with two of the three games decided by just one run. Sophia Young, who hit what proved to be the game-winning home run in a 1-0 victory over the Lady Dees in the first meeting between the teams this season back on June 1, kept hope alive for Davis County in the third meeting with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that drove in Adalyn Hobbs with the tying run.
"My mindset was not to be the last out of the season. I was the last out (on Monday) in our first game up here (against Eshterville Lincoln Central)," Young said. "I just really wanted to not let my team and keep us in the game."
Young's RBI hit countered a clutch two-out hit in the top of the seventh by Lillian DeMoss that put Albia on the verge of winning the state tournament clash of SCC rivals. Given the chance to put the Lady Dees on top after a throwing error allowed Sayler Rozenboom to reach second base, DeMoss swung and missed a pitch from Madeline Barker before stepping out of the box for a lengthy conversation with Albia softball coach Darren Hill.
"I told Lillian there was nobody better to be in this situation," Hill said. "She took a deep breath. I touched her on the shoulder and asked her if she could do this. She said that she could, so I told her 'let's do this.'"
On the very next pitch, DeMoss roped an RBI double off the fence in left field giving Albia a 4-3 lead. After reaching second base, DeMoss slapped her hands on the infield dirt before jumping up in celebration of coming through just as she told her coach that she would.
"It's a great moment for a young kid," Hill said. "There's going to be a lot more of those type of moments for Lillian. We're planning on being back here and players like Lillian are a big reason why."
Sydney Hoskins will hope to be leading that return to state next summer as a senior. On Tuesday, Hoskins delivered the blow that helped spark Albia (21-10) after being shutout over 17 straight innings this season by Barker, driving a pitch over the fence in right for a one-out home run that finally got the Lady Dees on the board this season against the Mustangs.
"We kind of came into this game with a feeling of having nothing to lose," Hoskins said. "We wanted to send our seniors off the right way. We just had to make sure we were patient at the plate and make sure that we got our pitch to hit. We sometimes rush and get ahead of ourselves."
The home run by Hoskins was immediately followed by a double to right by Avery Major, who came home to score later in the inning on a two-out error by the Mustangs countering the two-out error in the first by the Lady Dees that allowed Young to score the first run of the game. McFarland continued to swing a hot bat at state, connecting on her second of three run-scoring doubles in the two games this week in Fort Dodge driving in Cassidy VanLaningham in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 2-2.
"Neither of these teams wanted their seasons to end with a loss," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. "I feel a little bit like I've been to Adventureland. It definitely felt like you were on a roller coaster out there."
Albia used some of the same small-ball techniques that helped Williamsburg get by the Lady Dees on Monday night in the 3A state quarterfinals, bringing in Addi Hill on a squeeze bunt by Addison Halstead in the fourth to give the Lady Dees a 3-2 lead. Davis County answered back with the speed of Cadan VanLaningham, who beat out an infield single to open the bottom of the fourth before stealing second and coming home on groundouts by Kaitlyn Olinger and Madison Dunlavy to tie the game against at 3-3.
"I'm happy and sad about the outcome of this game," Young said. "I'm happy that we finished off our season with a win, but I have a lot of friends on that Albia team. It was pretty stressful watching everything that was happening in the game and not knowing how it was all going to play out, but I wouldn't have wanted it to end any other way with Albia than being in a game like this."
The two teams would close out their softball seasons coming together in the middle of the Dodger Diamond at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex with each team in possessions of their state tournament trophies and medals. Between the teams, Albia and Davis County had 11 seniors (Ashley Beary, Rebecca Spinler, Lexi Jones, Halstead, Aliya Myers, Cadan VanLaningham, Young, Olinger, Madison Dunlavy, Barker and McFarland) that finished their high school careers in the same way many started playing sports on the youth level by sharing a softball field together.
"You've got girls out here that have probably been going up against each other in sports for probably 10 years or more playing in Little League All-Stars," Hill said. "When you see these girls come together like this at the end, it puts it in perspective.
"This game means a lot more than just winning and losing."
