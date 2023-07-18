FORT DODGE — Williamsburg finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class statewide rankings.
The Raiders showed why on Monday night in the Class 3A State Softball Tournament quarterfinals. Williamsburg answered a two-out home run struck by Albia senior Ashley Beary, scoring four runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-1 win in six innings over the 12th-ranked Lady Dees at Kruger Seeds Field inside the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex.
"We knew they were a good team," Albia softball coach Darren Hill said of Williamsburg. "They made a statement as to how good they are. They exhibited a complete game with good pitching, excellent bunting, key hits and lots of speed. They scored five runs off their bunt game."
Beary gave Albia a jump start, sending a bomb far over the left field fence that sailed over the light pole. It was a bit of deja-vu for Williamsburg pitcher Sydney Driscoll, who as a freshman gave up a decisive solo home to Jena Lawrence in a 1-0 loss to Albia three years ago in the Class 3A state softball championship game.
As was the case three years ago, Driscoll wouldn't allow another run to cross the plate by the Lady Dees. Unlike three years ago, Williamsburg responded offensively in a big way to the go-ahead blast.
The Raiders (34-9) would jump on Albia senior pitcher Addison Halstead, scoring four runs on five hits in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good using a deadly combination of speed, bunting and hitting. Fleet-footed junior Shannon Finn led off with a base hit through the middle before stealing second and third base.
Finn would come home on a game-tying RBI single by Carly Rich. Elle Ridgeway followed with a hit, setting up the Raiders to execute a pair of squeeze bunts bringing in a pair of runs giving Williamsburg a 3-1 lead.
Driscoll polished off the opening-inning rally for the Raiders with an RBI single, giving the Raiders a 4-1 lead. The Lady Dees (21-9) responded in the second inning as Sydney Hoskins led off with a double into right field and moved to third base on a groundout.
Driscoll, however, would thwart the threat by recording the final out keeping Hoskins stranded in scoring position. Halstead responded from the opening inning rally by Williamsburg, retiring seven straight batters, giving Albia a chance to threaten the Raider three-run lead.
Lexi Jones opened a promising inning for the Lady Dees in the top of the third with a double off the fence in left. Sayler Rozenboom then legged out a infield hit before Lillian DeMoss coaxed a walk, loading the bases with no outs bringing Beary back to the plate with a chance to give Albia the lead again with one swing.
Instead, Driscoll responded striking out Beary for the first out of the inning. After coaxing Aliya Myers into a pop up, Driscoll struck out Hoskins looking to end the Albia threat.
That would be the last hurrah for the Lady Dees. Driscoll settled in, retiring Albia in order in each of the final three innings striking out nine batters while allowing just four hits and won walk over six innings.
Williamsburg put the game away in the fourth, scoring five runs to chase Halstead. Grace Pence came in to make her state tournament debut, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout over the final 2 1/3 innings.
"It really hurt missing those early opportunities," Hill said. "Our kids continued to battle. The good news is that we get to play one more game and we will show up,"
That final game will be against a familiar opponent. Albia will get a third chance against Davis County after dropping 1-0 and 7-0 decisions during the regular season to their South Central Conference rivals.
"We've had a great season," Hill said. "Our five seniors have had great careers and have done some big things. I'm just awfully proud of this group."
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
No. 1 Williamsburg 11, No. 12 Albia 1
Albia 100 000 — 1 4 1
W'burg 400 502 — 11 13 0
Albia battery — Addison Halstead (L, 14-8) (3 1/3IP, 7H, 8R, 8ER, K, HBP) and Grace Pence (2 1/3IP, 6H, 3R, 3ER, K, BB), Sydney Hoskins catching.
2B — Hoskins, Lexi Jones.
HR — Ashley Beary.
Hits — Jones 1-2, Beary 1-3, Hoskins 1-3, Sayler Rozenboom 1-3.
RBI — Beary.
Runs — Beary.
Williamsburg battery — Peyton Driscoll (W, 18-3) (6IP, 4H, R, ER, 9K, BB), Jenna Thurm catching.
2B — Carly Rich, Thurm.
Hits — Rich 3-4, Driscoll 2-2, Shannon Finn 2-4, Alley Gorsh 2-4, Thurm 1-2, Makenna Hughes 1-3, Taylor Pitlick 1-3, Elle Ridgeway 1-3.
RBI — Rich 3, Gorsh 2, Thurm 2, Driscoll, Rylie Metz, Ridgeway.
Runs — Finn 3, Rich 3, Gorsh, Ava Hocker, Hughes, Metz, Mya Simmoms.
