TIFFIN – The Fairfield boys basketball team entered the postseason trending upward.
Less then five minutes into Monday night's Class 3A district semifinal, Clear Creek-Amana delivered a blow that might have stopped the Trojans right in their tracks.
Junior point guard J.J. Lane left the court having taken a shot to the nose, resulting in a trip to the locker room to stop the bleeding. His Fairfield teammates were left to try to do the same on the floor against the Clippers as haymaker after haymaker was delivered by senior guard Kyle Schrepfer, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the opening quarter sinking all four shots from the field and three consecutive shots from 3-point range.
Lane returned to the court for the final three quarters, but could never really get back on track. Neither could the Trojans, who ultimately fell 68-54 on Monday night losing for just the second time in the final eight games of the year.
"Shots were just continuing to fall for (Clear Creek-Amana). They were a very physical, very fast team," Fairfield junior Max Weaton said. "We had some faults getting back and locating their shooters. That allowed them to get those open looks. They're good shooters and made us pay anytime they got an open shot."
Ultimately, Monday's postseason game came right down to which team could get shots to fall at key moments. Clear Creek-Amana missed just nine of their 21 shots in the first half, building a 34-24 halftime lead while shooting over 50 percent from the field, 3-point range and over 85 percent (5-7) from the foul line.
Fairfield didn't shoot badly in the first half, hitting 40 percent of their shots in the opening 16 minutes. The Trojans, however, were just 2-8 in the first half from beyond the 3-point arc and continued to struggle to find the same effective range as the Clippers, finishing 6-20 from 3-point range while CC-A was 6-13 from beyond the arch.
"We're not a very good 3-point shooting team outside of a couple of guys," Fairfield head boys basketball coach Mick Flattery said. "We've got to be better than what we are. That disappoints me that we're not a better 3-point shooting team with the kids that we have. That's something else we need to work on."
Clear Creek-Amana's balance helped keep the Trojans from pulling off a postseason upset. Ben Swails overtook Schrepfer in the second half as the primary scorer for the Clippers, finishing with a game-high 21 points, while Grant Kruse added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Weaton led Fairfield with 19 points while Tate Allen scored 13 as the Trojans got as close as 40-36 midway through the third quarter, but could not get any closer missing three shots that would have pulled the Trojans within a single possession before an 8-3 finish to the third quarter gave the Clippers a 48-39 lead.
"We had our hands on the ball three times and didn't score. They came away with the ball, came down and scored to start pulling away from us," Flattery said. "That's the make-up of our kids. They don't quit. Even down double digits, we came back. That's been the story of our season. The kids kept fighting."
Lane certainly looked like he had been in a fight for most of the night, playing with gauze stuffed in his right nostril. The Trojan point guard scored 11 points, but hit just 5-19 from the field while collecting just three assists as Fairfield never really recovered from the early blow that Lane absorbed.
"J.J. is an aggressor and like to go in, but when you take a bloody nose and continued to take punishment without any calls being made, I'd say we were all pretty beat up by the end," Weaton said. "J.J. even told me these guys hit hard. The physicality inside was crazy. The refs let everyone play, but I never thought we were out of it. I just think we ran out of time."
The good news for Weaton, Lane, Allen and several current members of the Fairfield boys basketball team is that their time is not over in Trojan orange and black. Only Evan Haines, who scored seven points and dished out a team-leading six assists, and Joey Valdez graduate as the Trojans will look to build with several returning players back after a 10-12 season that ended with a flourish and gives Fairfield players hope in what could be a special 2022-23 campaign.
"My class is 0-3 in the postseason. I think we're tired of that and we're tired of making these long trips to open the postseason," Weaton said. "We want to bring playoff basketball back to Fairfield. We want to make one a deep postseason run. We're going to use all of this as motivation to get in the weight room, get in the gym and get ready to get a big jump start on next season."