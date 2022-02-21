INDIANOLA – All the Fairfield girls basketball team wanted was a chance to knock off the fourth-ranked team in the state on Saturday.
With the seconds winding down in the fourth quarter, Danielle Breen brought the ball up the court with the Trojans needing a 3-pointer to force overtime at Indianola. The plan for Breen was to drive to the basket, drawing in the defense to create an open look for her twin sister that could possibly send the Class 4A, Region 6 semifinal into overtime, giving Fairfield a chance to pull off a huge postseason upset.
Indianola had other plans. The Indians cut off Breen, forcing a turnover that resulted in a game-clinching free throw by Lauren Blake, allowing Indianola to escape Saturday night with a 44-40 win moving within one win of a state tournament berth.
Fairfield, one win away from state last year, would have still needed to win on Tuesday against Bondurant-Farrar even if the Trojans had held off Indianola on Saturday. Still, the effort given by both teams in the regional semifinal almost felt like a game that would ultimately reward the winner with a regional champion and a ticket to play next week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
"We had a game plan that I'm not sure Indianola was expecting. We prepared well and gave it everything we had," Fairfield head girls basketball coach Pat Pacha said. "I think Indianola will be in the state semifinals for sure. If they don't draw Glenwood, they'll probably be in the state finals. This is a great team from a great league (the Little Hawkeye Conference). We played man-to-man until they put (Kendall) McDaniel in.
"You can't ask for much more from these kids. It just didn't quite work out for us."
The Breen sisters, Delaney and Danielle, made sure the Trojans went down swinging at the end of a 13-9 season, the eighth consecutive winning season for the program. Delaney Breen scored all of her game-high 16 points in the first 22 minutes of Saturday's game, with a 3-pointer late in the third quarter opening a 29-20 lead as Indianola struggled to score following a 3-pointer by Brynn Ortlund to open the second half that gave the Indians a brief 18-17 lead.
Breen answered Ortlund's 3-pointer with a pair of free throws, kicking off a stunning 14-2 Fairfield run. Mallory Lyon scored from the field twice during the run as the Indians struggled offensively, to the point where coaches on the Indinaola bench slammed their clipboards down in frustration during a timeout trying to inspire the Indians to respond.
"I think we came out pretty anxious in the third quarter," Blake said. "One of our coaches definitely kind of got in our faces. It was kind of like a reality check. We knew we needed to go now."
Blake finished with a game-high 21 points for the Indians, helping spark a six-point surge to close out the third quarter as Fairfield missed shots from the free throw line that could have extended the 31-20 Trojan lead. Instead, Indianola was back in the game down 31-26 after three setting up a dramatic fourth quarter.
"If we could have pushed that lead out from 11 to 14, things get really tight on the other side," Pacha said. "They stepped up in the end. Emily Naughton really kind of took over down the stretch. We were in a zone defense and she still went right through for a couple of huge baskets. That's what good teams do and Indianola is a really good basketball team."
Naughton scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, extending Indianola's run to 10 unanswered points while cutting Fairfield's lead to 31-30, before finding Ortlund in the corner for a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:23 left giving the Indians a 33-32 lead.
Fairfield wasn't done. Danielle Breen scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, including two free throws that put the Troans back on top by one with 5:03 left.
Blake would respond, grabbing a defensive rebound off a miss by Delaney Breen before going coast-to-coast for a lay-up and a free throw with 4:33 remaining. Danielle Breen would drive down the baseline to score inside, tying the game at 36-36 with 3:40 left. Naughton would snap the tie 10 seconds later from the foul line before Blake again dribbled down the court after stealing a pass from Lyon, scoring with 3:05 left to put Indianola up 38-34.
Danielle Breen refused to give up, again driving in for a tough two points before Naughton answered with a drive of her own, putting Indianola back up four with 2:01 to go. Lyon scored inside off a feed from Brynley Allison, keeping Fairfield alive with 31.6 seconds to go.
Blake missed a free throw with 21.8 left, giving the Trojans one last chance with the ball down 43-40. Danielle Breen drove into the post and looked for her sister for a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but was hounded into losing a dribble off her foot resulting in a jump ball near midcourt that gave Indianola the ball back.
After being fouled with 6.4 seconds left, Blake missed her first attempt at a game clinching free throw. One more miss would give Fairfield potentially one more chance to force the Indians into overtime.
"I was definitely thinking too much on that first free throw about needing to make it," Blake said. "On the second free throw, I knew I just needed to trust my instincts. I've shot enough free throws that it's going to go in if I just trust myself at this point."
Blake sank the clinching free throw for the Indians, who take a 17-4 record into their regional final at home on Tuesday with 15-7 Bondurant-Farrar. Fairfield failed to get a shot up on the final possession of the season, bringing an end to the high school basketball careers of six Trojan seniors including Delaney and Danielle Breen who finished as the top two scorers on the team combining for 621 of Fairfield's 1,103 points scored with Danielle edging Delaney by 11 total points (316-305) in their final high school season together as teammates.
"It's a very special situation. Not everyone can say they played with their twin for four years on their high school team," Danielle Breen said. "Fairfield basketball is such a special thing to be a part of. You have a great community supporting you. I wouldn't trade any of the situations or the experiences we've had for anything. I hope we make good decisions after this. It's been fun. It's been a special experience."