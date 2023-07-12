5A regional softball: Bulldogs fall to fourth-ranked Rams

RUNNELLS — The Ottumwa High School softball program has made 28 appearances in the state tournament.
The Bulldogs were looking to make a little history on Tuesday with what would have been their 29th trip to state. It would have been the first time in program history a coach named Frank Huston led an OHS squad to Fort Dodge.
For the first time in her fourth season at the helm of the program, Mandi Moore guided the Bulldogs to the Class 5A regional finals. Ottumwa shook off an early blast by Jayda Long, countering with a long ball off the bat of Samantha Weeks in the second inning, but could not overcome a three-run rally in the third as fourth-ranked Southeast Polk advanced to state with a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs in the 5A, Region 5 finals on Tuesday night.
Long drove the fourth pitch of the game thrown by Ashlynn Sheets over the fence in left for a lead-off home run, giving Southeast Polk a quick 1-0 lead. Weeks, however, helped keep the Rams from adding to the lead throwing out Libby Hartz on the bases keeping Ottumwa within a run.
Five pitches into the second inning, Weeks got that run back with one swing. The Ottumwa sophomore drilled a ball over the fence in right for her team-leading fourth home run of the season, tying the game at 1-1.
That would be as close as the Bulldogs would get in the regional final. After starting an inning-ending double play in the top of the third, Southeast Polk senior catcher Sydney Potter put the Rams on top for good with an RBI single to left, giving the Rams a 2-1 lead, before Jesslyn Stairs delivered a two-run single to center with two outs giving Southeast Polk a three-run lead.
Kendall Woods brought in the final run, leading off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to center for the Rams. In the pitching circle, Long retired nine of the next 10 Ottumwa hitters before starting a rally-killing double play in the seventh, snagging a liner off the bat of Jordan Pauls before turning around to double off Weeks who opened the final inning with a ground-rule double to right for the Bulldogs.
Southeast Polk improves to 30-9 on the season, earning the fourth seed in the eight-team Class 5A Iowa High School State Softball Tournament drawing fifth-seeded West Des Moines Valley (34-8) next Monday in the very first game of the week at Iowa Central Field inside the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge starting at 11:30 a.m. Ottumwa finishes the season with a record of 18-15 with eight seniors (Sheets, Pauls, Jocelyn Ware, Emma Strayer, Ella Thompson, Madelyn Houk, Katie Shewry and Ella Allar) graduating.
