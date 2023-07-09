CEDAR RAPIDS — For the first four innings on Saturday, Ottumwa and 15th-ranked Cedar Rapids Jefferson appeared set for a classic finish to classic Class 5A, Region 4 semifinal encounter.
Then, over the final three innings, the Bulldogs busted through the door of opportunity that was cracked open by several J-Hawk defensive mistakes. Ottumwa took advantage of two errors in the fifth, scoring the first three runs of the game with two outs before breaking the game wide open in the sixth adding six runs on six hits including consecutive two-run doubles by Ella Allar and Samantha Weeks on the way to an impressive 10-0 postseason win over the J-Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson committed five errors overall in the postseason contest, allowing Ottumwa to score five unearned runs in the final three innings. The Bulldogs bats, however, did plenty of damage as all nine batters in the starting line-up collected at least one of Ottumwa's 15 hits off the Jefferson pitching combination of Olivia Young and Morgan Hewitt.
Jocelyn Ware reached base on the third error of the game committed by the J-Hawks to open the fifth inning with the teams locked in a scoreless tie. After moving into scoring position with two outs, Ware came around to score the first of Ottumwa's 10 runs when a ground ball hit by Jordan Pauls was misplayed at second base, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Ashlynn Sheets, who pitched a four-hit shutout for Ottumwa, connected on the first of the senior's three hits in the final three innings driving in Kendra Cole with an RBI single to left to put the Bulldogs up 2-0. Pauls scored Ottumwa's third run of the fifth, coming home on an RBI single to left by Emma Strayer.
Jefferson (21-17) put a scoring threat together in the bottom of the fifth as Allison Kingus lead off the inning with a bunt single before moving to third base with one out. Sheets, however, preserved the shutout with back-to-back shutouts on the way to a nine-strikeout performance for Ottumwa's all-conference pitcher.
Sheets drove in three runs with her three hits while Allar added two RBIs and two runs scored. Mady Houk added two hits, including a bunt single that opened the six-run sixth inning for the Bulldogs before adding a two-out RBI single later in the inning.
Ottumwa (18-14) returns to a regional final for the first time since qualifying for state with an extra-inning win at Muscatine in 2019, the final win in program patriarch Frank Huston's hall-of-fame career. The Bulldogs will seek the program's 29th state tournament appearance, and first under current head coach Mandi Moore, on Tuesday at fourth-ranked Southeast Polk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.