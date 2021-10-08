ELDON — The question that remains to be answered is whether it was the injury bug or the Eagles that bit Cardinal the hardest Friday.
The Cardinal Comets lost to the Pella Christian Eagles 52-8 in their homecoming game Friday. The result puts Pella Christian into second place in the district, and Cardinal to third. The top four teams in each Class 1A district advance to the post-season, but the top-two teams of the district secure home-field advantage in the first game.
Using a couple of big plays in the first half, the Eagles led 28-8 at halftime. They'd leave little doubt in the second half, scoring 24 more unanswered points. In that half, the Cardinals were also bit by the injury bug, with Landon Becker and Griffin Greiner unable to finish the contest due to injuries.
The Pella Christian Eagles were propelled by a seven touchdown performance by Isaac Kacmarynski — four on the ground and three through the air. It's the second straight week Kacmarynski has posted a seven touchdown night.
Kacmarynski was involved in most of the 542 yards of offense for Pella Chrisitan on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Pella Christian defense locked down a Cardinal offense that through six weeks had averaged over 400 yards per game. On Friday, they were held to 230 yards.
Cardinal's lone touchdown of the game with 23 seconds left in the first half with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Maddux Jones to Blaine Bryant. After a successful two-point run by Jones, Cardinal trailed 21-8.
The Eagles didn't let the Comets ride that high into the locker room, however. As time expired on the half, Kacmarynski not only converted 4th and long, but did so with a 65-yard touchdown run to score. That score gave Pella Christian a 28-8 advantage at the half.
Pella Christian (6-1, 3-1) moves into second place in the district. They finish the season at home against Central Decatur.
Cardinal (5-2, 3-2) will wrap up the season at home with Pleasantville next week.