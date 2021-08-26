MORAVIA – As rough as the past season was on the gridiron, the Moravia High School football program enters the 2021 campaign having to overcome tumultious times off the gridiron.
Denny Whitlow, who at one point led the Mohawks to a district championship and a pair of home playoff games during his 16 seasons as head football coach, was relived of those duties following a 1-7 campaign. The decision by the Moravia school board was met with resistance, including an online petition to have Whitlow restored as head coach after leading the Mohawks to the playoff three times, advancing to the 8-Man state quarterfinals in 2017.
Ultimately, it's up to Matt Messamaker to continue the rebuilding process of a program that has suffered three consecutive losing seasons. While the Mohawks started last season with quality numbers, the youth of the Appanoose County squad proved to be too much to overcome, leading to an average of 44.5 points allowed defensively with an average of just 21 points per game scored offensively.
“I'm proud of the way the boys battled. The story of our season were the breakdowns defensively," Whitlow at the end of last season. "Offensively, our line is just so small compared to the teams we played. We also had a lot of injuries on the team. We had eight kids out with injuries (late last season) out of the 31 kids on the team."
Of the players that went down with injuries last season included Tanner Cormeny, who rushed for over 1,000 yards as a junior before being limited to just 272 yards rushing on 47 carries in five games. The Mohawks had to rely on several young players to test themselves against teams with more experience.
All told, a dozen freshmen suited up for Moravia including Shane Helmick who ultimately led the Mohawks with 54 total tackles last season. Those young Moravia players will see an increase in their roles as starters on both sides of the ball helping replace verstile 2020 seniors like Logan Johnson, Ethan Martin, Kaden Whitlow, Warren McLeod, Tanner and Brett Cormeny.
"I enjoyed coaching the kids (last season)," Whitlow said. "Even if we didn't win a lot, it (was) a good group to coach."
Moravia's district will have a new look to it as the Mohawks joined District 8, bringing a brand-new slate of rivals to the 2021 season. Martensdale-St. Mary's (8-1 last season) replaces state semifinalist Montezuma as the preseason favorite in Moravia's district with teams like Lamoni (7-3) and Southeast Warren (7-2) replacing English Valleys and New London (both 7-2 last season) as two more quality district foes that Moravia will to overcome.