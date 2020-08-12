OTTUMWA — Zarren Kirubakaran needed just one more point to force a third set on Wednesday in the final match of the 2020 Dan Staggs Classic.
Considering the conditions, tournament organizer Mark Hanson was thinking about making a suggestion.
“I was going to suggest you guys play one super tiebreaker,” Hanson said to Lucas Barnes, who battled over two hours in the heat to win the finale of the Staggs Classic.
“That would have been great,” Barnes replied. “I don’t think I could have lasted through another entire set.”
Barnes ultimately needed to win just one regular tiebreaker to clinch the 18-and-under consolation championship, fighting off three set points against Kirubakaran before finally ending draining final match at Jon Kneen Courts with an 11-9 win in the second set tiebreaker. After failing to put away three match point opportunities, Barnes finally watched a return from Kirubakaran hit the net, collapsing to the court after a 6-4, 7-6 victory.
“It was blazing heat all day. It took two hours to finish this match. It was a crazy how exhausting it was out there,” Barnes said. “I’ve got to give all the credit to Zarran. He played a hell of a match and was working just as hard as I was.
“We were both sucking wind by the end of it.”
Barnes and Kirubakaran had the stage all to themselves as the second edition of the Staggs Classic rolled into a third day of play for the first time. All told, 23 competitors took part in a grand total of 32 matches, which required nearly 12 hours to complete play both on Monday and Tuesday.
“We had several good matches. That wasn’t by design, it just happens that we have several good players who are very similar,” said Mark Hanson, Ottumwa High School’s head boys tennis coach and the tournament’s organizer. “When we did the draw for this tournament, my wife and I literally took all the names and pulled them out of a hat. There was no seeding or fixing of the draw.
“How it came out is how it came out. Everyone came out here and played hard against each other. I love seeing the competition. Matches like this give kids a lot of momentum going into the next year.”
Several future and present Ottumwa High School athletes had competed earlier this summer at the Mississippi Valley Open Tennis Tournament in Dubuque. Kirubakaran joined Bernardo Gatica, Monse Guerrero, Fernando Guerrero, Blake Myers, Clayton Ferguson, Matt Nderi, Quintin Hull, Trey Hull, Logan Storto, Jarrett Wellings and Toby Schmidt as participants from Ottumwa in the event.
Nderi, Storto and Monse Guerrero all won a match in the tournament. Guerrero finished as the consolation runner-up in the girls 18-and-under division while Schmidt won the consolation title in the boys 14-and-under, winning three matches throughout the day, before taking a pair of matches this past weekend to claim the Midlands tournament title.
“That was the first tournament for most of those athletes,” Hanson said. “They displayed a lot of courage playing in an event like (the Mississippi Valley Open) and I believe that they all grew through the experience.”
Guerrero and Schmidt certainly gained a lot from their earlier summer tournament experiences, advancing all the way to the 18-and-under final on Tuesday at the Staggs Classic. Guerrero, who had what could have been a promising senior season playing tennis for the Ottumwa High School girls taken away by the coronavirus pandemic, edged Schmidt in another two-hour final winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.
“Any senior this year really got cheated. It’s too bad they couldn’t play,” Hanson said. “If Monse had been able to have a senior season, I think she would have had an even better summer. She lost a lot of tough matches during the summer that she may have come out on top in if she would have gotten that experience.”
Both Monse and Fernando Guerrero returned to watch Wednesday’s match between Barnes and Kirubakaran. The end of the match, and the tournament, was not the end of tennis action at Kneen Courts as Clayton Ferguson, Trey Hull and Moses Merrill headed right back on to the court to get some more work in.
“The fact that we’ve been able to provide a safe place for kids to come this summer means so much,” Hanson said. “They’re separated by 60 feet most times on the court, plus they can stay in great shape. If you play two or three hours out here on a day like this, you’ve got to be fit to do it.
“It’s been a real blessing to have the summer season that we’ve had, the kids that we’ve had and have so much great help from the (Ottumwa Golf and Social Club), (Ottumwa athletic and activities director) Scott Maas and all the parents that have allowed their kids to participate. I’m grateful to everybody that helped make this a success.”