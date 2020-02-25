CENTERVILLE — Based on the seeds for the district and substate tournaments, the Albia Blue Demons were looking at going through Cardinal, Chariton and Van Meter in order to qualify for the boys state basketball tournament.
Instead, it’s been Van Buren County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont that have stood across the court from the South Central Conference champions. So far, Albia has avoided the wild case of the upsets in Class 2A, District 11, winning 72-51 on Tuesday night over EBF in the district final at Lakeview Gymnasium in Centerville.
Next up for the Blue Demons — Woodward-Granger. The Hawks knocked off second-ranked, unbeaten Van Meter 51-38 in the District 12 championship game on Tuesday, setting up a somewhat unexpected substate final on Saturday.
“It was going to be exciting to play for a state tournament berth no matter who we played,” Albia junior Blake Chance said. “Before this game, Coach (Kevin) Archer said that our goal starting today is to make it to state. He expected us to be here. He knew we had the chance to go pretty far this season. We’ve worked hard and we’ve come a long ways. We’re pretty excited for Saturday.”
The Blue Demons (18-3) never looked back in the third meeting of the season with SCC rival EBF after scoring the final eight points of the first quarter to open a 13-5 lead. Albia frustrated the Rockets offensively, leading to 12 turnovers for EBF and just five made field goals in the first 16 minutes.
“We were focused on stopping what EBF does best. They dribble-drive in the half court and crash the glass like crazy,” Archer said. “We thought if we could keep them out on the perimeter, we’d have a good chance. We did not let EBF get a lot of quality chances in the paint most of the game.”
Chance nearly recorded another postseason triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. The Blue Demons shared the basketball extremely well, leading to four different players scoring in double figures on Tuesday.
Chance saved his best assist for the end of the first half, rebounding his own missed shot before feeding a pass between the legs of EBF junior Jared McCrea to teammate Nathaniel Wynn. The lay-up by Wynn off the incredible feed from Chance sent Albia into the locker room at halftime with a 29-13 lead.
“What we’ve seen from Albia this year is that Blake Chance has truly transformed his game,” EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. “He’s become more of a distributor. It’s allowed the guys around him to become better offensively. They were always good defensively, but getting those top six or seven guys more scoring opportunities has really made them a better team.”
Drew Chance was good on Tuesday, but it was his younger brother that was at the center of Albia’s most explosive quarter of the season. Having watched EBF rally from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Chariton, 57-53, in Albia last Thursday in the district semifinals, the Blue Demons were reminded by their head coach not to let up in the second half with a 16-point lead.
By the time the third quarter had ended, Drew Chance had scored 13 of his game-high 19 points, scoring six times in the paint. Jackson DeMoss added eight of his 11 in the third and Albia hit 15 of 18 shots from the field during a 32-point quarter that opened a 61-30 lead.
“Trey Griffin just kept driving and kept drawing my guy off me. I just kept getting open shots inside because of that,” Drew Chance said. “I didn’t have to pick and roll as much in this game because of how aggressive everyone was with the ball.
“Even up 30, I wasn’t comfortable,” Archer said. “That’s how much respect I have for EBF. If you let up against them, they can get right back in the game.”
The Rockets finish 9-15 on the season, outscoring Albia 21-11 in the fourth. Isaiah Smith led EBF with 13 points, Ethan Davis added 12 and Kalen Walker scored 10 in the program’s fourth straight district championship game.
“These guys have been a lot of fun to coach,” Stout said. “I have such a personal attachment to all these kids. They spend a lot of time at my house. I really wanted a lot of success for this team for a lot of reasons. They didn’t disappoint in terms of their work ethic or personal effort. They just ran into a better team, a team that has all the ability to make it to state.”