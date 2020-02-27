MEDIAPOLIS — Two shots in 40 seconds may have saved the Pekin High School boys basketball team’s season.
They also kept the Panthers on track for something special.
Brayden Sobaski and Brady Millikin knocked down 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to end an eight-minute scoring drought, and Pekin hit free throws down the stretch of a 59-49 Class 1A district final victory over New London on Vernon “Bud” McLearn Court.
Pekin (19-4) will face Springville (19-5) in Saturday’s substate game at Iowa City West, with the winner heading to the state tournament in Des Moines.
“It’s just a great feeling. The mental toughness is something we really hang our hat on,” Pekin coach John Swanson said. “New London had all the momentum. We had a lot of good looks that didn’t go. That frustrated our kids a little bit, but we stayed mentally tough.”
The Panthers took a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter and, mired in the scoring slump, saw it dissolve on a reverse layup by Grant Swanson that put the Tigers up 47-46 with 2:50 to go.
Sobaski, however, broke the ice with a 3-pointer 10 seconds later, then the Panthers got a stop before Millikin dropped in his to make it 52-47. Millikin and Brock Long managed to hit free throws during a 13-2 run down the stretch to preserve the win.
“We just had to step up in the fourth quarter,” said Millikin, who scored a team-high 19 points, and was one of three players in double figures along with Long (13) and Sobaski (12). “Brayden hit a big one as well. At the end of the day, it’s just basketball, and this is what you work for.”
Blaise Porter scored a game-high 20 for the Tigers (16-8), while Swanson finished with 19 in his final game.
The game was played at a high tempo most of the night. The teams were tied at 14 after a quarter, but the Panthers started to pull away in the first half on the strength of their inside duo of Dayne Eckley and Cael Lyle, who were a tough matchup, mostly for their rebounding ability.
“If we didn’t win the rebound battle, we probably weren’t going to win the game,” John Swanson said.
The Tigers led 23-19 before the Panthers went on a 9-0 run, and they outscored New London 16-3 in about six minutes to take a 35-26 halftime advantage.
Pekin led by as many as 12 in the third quarter, but the momentum started to shift once the Tigers applied aggressive man defense. New London forced three consecutive turnovers, and got a three-point play by Swanson midway through the fourth to pull within a point.
For all the struggles Pekin had from the floor late in third quarter and well into the fourth, the Panthers were strong enough defensively to stay in the game.
“They really got on us tight in man defense,” Millikin said. “But we have some quick guys as well, and we do that to each other in practice.”
“Our defense tonight was outstanding,” Swanson said. “We knew we’d give up some layups, but down the stretch, we got the right stops when we needed.”
Twice this postseason Pekin has won in a hostile and emotionally charged environment. It’ll have to do it one more time to get to the state tournament for the first time in school history as a consolidated school; Hedrick qualified in both 1933 and 1985.
“Third game in five days. Both teams will be tired,” Swanson said. “There really isn’t anything you can drill in practice. We have to go play 32 minutes and take care of the basketball.”