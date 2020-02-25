1A districts: Panthers' execution ends Nikes' season

BURLINGTON — Pekin High School’s Brady Millikin took a 3-pointer and made it. Casually, he made another.
He made enough that he almost single-handedly buried Notre Dame’s season.
Millikin scored a game-high 31 points, and the Panthers rolled to a resounding 65-32 Class 1A district semifinal win over the Nikes Tuesday at Father Minett Gymnasium.
Pekin (18-4) will face New London in Thursday’s district final on Vernon “Bud” McLearn Court in Mediapolis. The Tigers upset No. 2 WACO 60-52 in the first semifinal.
“We were locked in from the tip. This was a business trip for us,” Millikin said. “We all remember how our season ended against WACO last year, and we don’t want that to happen again.”
People will see Millikin’s point total and believe he was the difference. He was early in the game, but the Panthers also had constant success getting to the basket against a tall and athletic Notre Dame team, and Pekin’s defense created havoc both in the open floor, and in limiting the Nikes to one-shot possessions.
“Our game plan was simple. There weren’t a lot of X’s and O’s involved, but it was more about competing,” Pekin coach John Swanson said. “I can’t say enough about how we did that. This is a great road win in a hostile environment.”
The Panthers forced the Nikes to burn through two timeouts in the opening quarter as Pekin hit four 3-pointers during a 17-0 run that turned the game into a rout just five minutes in. Millikin hit a pair of threes and Brock Long added another as the Panthers led 25-6 and couldn’t miss from either side of the floor.
As if Millikin’s night wasn’t going well enough already, he converted a four-point play after knocking down a three from the corner to make it 34-6. Cael Lyle then scored twice around the basket to close out the half as Pekin led 50-14.
The entire second half was played under the continuous clock.
“Brady is fully capable of doing what he did, and sometimes he looks to pass a little too much,” Swanson said. “But this was a complete game for him. He went off in the first half. We looked up at the scoreboard and he had 25 points. You see it, but it doesn’t quite register.”
“These are the games where you want to step up,” Millikin said. “I really couldn’t do it without my teammates though. They draw a lot of help to open up the outside. Our shooting just kind of happened tonight. Hitting from outside gave the posts room to move.”
Notre Dame had quick guards, but Pekin was able to keep them in front for the most part. Rarely did the Nikes get an uncontested drive to the basket.
“We work on a lot of quick feet in practice,” Millikin said. “That helped us tonight. It confused them tonight.”
The Panthers will get one day to prepare for New London, which hit several free throws down the stretch to end WACO’s bid for a perfect season. Potentially playing three of the toughest games of the season in a five-day span is a challenge the Panthers accept.
“Again, it’ll come down to how we compete,” Swanson said. “There’s a quick turnaround, but we’ll put in a game plan. It’ll be a fun game.”