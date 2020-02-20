1A districts: Panthers start fast, blow past Crusaders

PACKWOOD — It was fast. Offense, defense, there was no slowing down the Pekin High School boys basketball team.
The Panthers scored the game’s first 23 points against Holy Trinity, including a shutout in the opening quarter, as they cruised to a 64-45 Class 1A district quarterfinal victory over the Crusaders Thursday.
Pekin (17-4) will travel to Burlington for Tuesday’s district semifinal contest against Notre Dame (18-4) at Father Minett Gymnasium. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
“We remembered what happened last year in districts against WACO, so we came out hungry this year,” said Pekin guard Nick Tschudy, who scored a game-high 20 points. “You want to keep that kind of start going, but we slowed it down a bit.”
Indeed, the Panthers outscored the Crusaders (8-14) 19-0 in the first eight minutes. The combination of Holy Trinity’s missed shots, Pekin’s aggressive rebounding and the Panthers’ transition game created the perfect storm for a run that extended into the second quarter.
“That’s the best start to a game I’ve seen since I’ve been on the bench,” Pekin coach John Swanson said. “Our message before the game was to leave no doubt who the better team was, but I knew Holy Trinity was going to start making shots, and they did.”
The final three quarters were even, but the Panthers’ start was the difference.
Tschudy played a big part in it by hitting a pair of 3-pointers toward the end of the quarter to push the lead to 16, but Pekin also dominated inside behind Kennan Winn and Dayne Eckley, who combined to score the first 10 points of the game.
“Our defense really helped a lot with that run. We like to push the ball in transition,” Tschudy said. “We really wanted to come out strong.”
Holy Trinity didn’t make its first basket until Quentin Schneider buried a three 1 1/2 minutes into the second quarter. The Crusaders were rewarded by working for shots, and cut the deficit to 32-17 at halftime.
“They had some good looks, but in basketball, they don’t all go down,” Swanson said. “We cleaned everything on the boards, and we got layups and took high-percentage threes. We didn’t back down.”
The Panthers started the second half strong, getting threes by Brady Millikin and Tschudy to push the lead to 40-19. The advantage grew to 53-24 on a putback by Chandler Stull with a minute to go in the third quarter.
Holy Trinity managed to cut the deficit under 20 once in the fourth despite each team scoring 45 points over the final three quarters.
“The hard part is keeping the mentality when you get out to that kind of start,” Swanson said. “Then we started to sub, and we lost a little continuity on offense.”
Now the bracket figures to be a bruising path to the substate final. With New London, No. 2 WACO and Notre Dame all winning their games, the games figure to be tight and hard-fought.
“There won’t be any more blowouts. It comes down to not getting lost in the moment,” Swanson said. “We have a lot of confidence playing here, but now we’re going to have to win close games (away from here) and fix any mistakes the rest of the way.”
“This was just one goal, but I want to get state this year,” Tschudy said. “We just have to keep playing Panther basketball, work hard in practice and take it day by day.”