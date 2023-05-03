A fitting farewell

OTTUMWA — There were no tears and no big farewell speech on Monday night from Hank Plona when he went to the podium at the Tom Arnold Net Center.
Just hours after making the official announcement that he would be stepping down as head coach of the Indian Hills men's basketball program after eight successful seasons, Plona stayed on point during the 2023 Indian Hills Athletics' Choice Awards. In his final official act as an IHCC head coach, Plona awarded his team's competitive excellence award to Trevion LaBeaux.
From there, Plona sat back and watched as his team was honored with two of the final three awards of the night. The Indian Hills basketball team was honored for creating the sport highlight of the year for their 16-point comeback win over Odessa in the NJCAA National Tournament quarterfinals while Enoch Kalambay, who scored a career-high 31 points in that memorable win, was named IHCC's Student Athlete of the Year.
"We had a group that was really deep that played with and for each other. I think that's very special," Plona said of the 2022-23 Warrior men's basketball team. "I think that win over Odessa symbolized our togetherness and the way that we play. We never quit. We never give up. I'm not really sure how we pulled it off, but I know it had a lot to do with our toughness and togetherness that led to specific things to go our way.
"It's fitting the guys that were honored from our team. Enoch made some unbelievable plays for us and Trevion made some big plays down the stretch of that game. That win symbolized who we were are as a basketball team and a basketball program."
The win over Odessa proved to be Plona's 225th and final win as IHCC head men's basketball coach. After guiding the Warriors the NJCAA national semifinals for the first time since 2014, Plona will be joining Western Kentucky University as an assistant coach under first-year head coach Steve Lutz.
While the announcement was officially made on Monday, Plona has spent the past week finalizing his next move in his coaching career. That included breaking the news to his players and colleagues at Indian Hills, a school Plona has spent nearly a decade of his life at.
"In the last four or five days, when I knew this was going become a reality, there have been some moments," Plona said. "One thing about men's basketball coaches and players is that we try not to show that emotion in public, but you show it a lot in the locker room. I actually told Trevion a few days ago that he was going to receive this award because, if I tried to speak about him publicly, I knew I was going to get emotional.
"It's been an emotional week. I'm very excited about what's in front of me. I want to be a head coach at the highest level. You need to gain experience to do that. At the same time, it's bittersweet. It's been an awesome eight years where this community welcomed me with open arms. For the rest of my life, I'll take a lot of pride in this eight-year run."
The Indian Hills team of the year was award to the 2022-23 Warrior volleyball squad. For the fourth time in program history, IHCC advanced all the way to the national tournament this past fall capturing fourth place in the tournament while finishing their record-breaking season with a mark of 42-4.
"When we were figuring out who was going to even accept the award, I was almost in tears," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "It's such a good feeling. We've had a lot of successful teams in the past, as has everyone at Indian Hills, but it meant a lot that we had the support of everyone within the athletic program to earn that vote. Everyone kind of had a hand in our success this season. It was really special."
Other award winners on Monday included the Indian Hills softball team earning the Academic Achievement Award, producing a 3.61 GPA as a team, the highest among any IHCC team over the previous year. Riley Bettich received the President's Award after making the most of an opportunity given to him by the men's wrestling program becoming an NJCAA All-American this past season while earning an opportunity to wrestle next season at Upper Iowa University.
"I was in a pretty dark place for a long time," Bettich said. "I know there were schools out there that called me a risk when they were initially recruiting me. Indian Hills believed in me. The coaches believed in me. They gave me this opportunity and I wouldn't be where I am without it."
