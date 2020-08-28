DONNELLSON — Pekin High School football coach Brent Blakely isn’t sure how many games his team will play this year.
It’s unlikely anyone on the team forgets the 2020 season opener anytime soon.
Michael Jones and Mason Juhl combined to rush for 367 yards, but it was Pekin’s defense that came up with the heroics, as the Panthers stopped Central Lee’s Jaedon Betker at the goal line as time expired in a 37-31 victory Friday.
“I’m so proud of our seniors. It wasn’t any easy night. Missed assignments, conditioning, all the things that go usually go against you,” he said. “There’s 35 kids, and they’ll never forget this one. We just hung around.”
Indeed, the Panthers trailed by two scores twice in the second half, only to stay true to their ground-and-pound selves. After getting within 31-29 with just over three minutes left, Pekin recovered an onside kick, then Juhl scored to put the Panthers ahead with 1:35 left.
“That’s a small-percentage play, but our backs were against the wall,” Blakely said of the onside kick decision. “Simeon (Buie) is a soccer guy, but got his first taste of someone running at him while he’s trying to kick something. I can’t imagine a more exciting night for a kicker in his first night on a football field.”
The game was far from over. The Hawks marched down the field, converted a fourth down on a 24-yard pass from Dylan Stuecker to Logan Kearns, and eventually go to the 1 with two seconds left.
That’s when Betker didn’t quite get over the goal line on a run up the middle, sealing one of the Panthers’ most thrilling wins in a few years.
“In that last minute, I knew something was going to happen, and that it would be the last tick,” Blakely said. “But I didn’t know it would be that. If I was Central Lee, I would be dang proud of that team the way I am my team. That was a donnybrook and they gave us everything and more.”
Jones and Juhl featured distinct running styles; Jones with slasher who snakes through the line to find running room, and Juhl the upright power back. Jones had 155 of his 212 yards in the first half, including over 100 yards in the opening quarter.
The game didn’t start the way the Panthers planned, as Central Lee’s Kade Myhre picked off quarterback Colton Comstock and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the game.
Yet, the Panthers drove 80 yards late in the opening quarter, as Juhl scored from 12 yards out to tie the game.
Central Lee’s passing game was effective most of the night, as Stuecker threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns, but it also produced timely pass interference penalties against the Panthers.
Still, Pekin shook off the mistakes and stayed with what they do. When the possibility of making Comstock lead the team in the fourth quarter was there, Blakely stayed with the game plan.
“We felt if we could keep it close, it would be in our favor, just the style offense we run,” he said. “You get a little nervous when you get to that two-score differential, but Mason busted off some big runs. We’re pretty banged up.
“We felt were successful with what we were doing, but we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Blakely said. “We were moving the ball well all night, but we just have to clean some of those things up.”
Another big factor in the game was the point-after game. Central Lee converted just one of five tries, while Pekin was perfect. In a six-point game, that was a huge difference.
Juhl was making his debut at fullback.
“He’ll get some looks now,” Blakely said. “But he deserves it because he works hard.”
The Panthers host Belle Plaine next week, with a chance to prove themselves more against a ranked team.
“We don’t know how many games we have left. We could get a call Monday. We don’t know,” Blakely said. “We preached to our players that this was it. Our kids showed heart.”